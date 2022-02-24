2022 Arlington Supercross Fantasy Tips [9 Fast Facts For Texas SX]

The 2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series returns to the Triple Crown format for round 8 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Jason Anderson closed in on series leader Eli Tomac at Minneapolis, so the red plate is up for grabs. We’ve got some 2022 Arlington Supercross fantasy tips for those who play in the RMFantasySX.com leagues because we want to help you beat your friends. So, let’s drop the gate and contemplate what might be in Texas on Saturday.
- Eli Tomac is the Triple Crown King, so he’s a great choice at Arlington. Tomac has the Triple Crown format nailed, and he is on a roll. Yes, he was P6 in Minneapolis after colliding with teammate Dylan Ferrandis with the two of them buried in the pack. Before that, Tomac either won or was runner-up in the four previous rounds. Tomac won the Triple Crown in Glendale, and he knows how to win them. He’s the go-to guy for the win at Arlington.
- Jason Anderson has a two-race win streak going into AT&T Stadium. In the last four races, Anderson has gone 2-4-1-1, so he is on fire. The P4 was at the previous Triple Crown, and Anderson will have work to stay out of trouble in all three Main Events at Arlington. So, as strong as he has been riding, I’ve got him down for P2.
- Another rider who has been going great is Malcolm Stewart. Malcolm has more Top 5 finishes than any other rider. However, he has only been on the podium once in 2022, even though he is P3 in the standings. The good news for Stewart is that his podium came at the Glendale Triple Crown. He doesn’t have the speed of Tomac and Anderson, though he does have consistency. Stewart is a solid P3 pick.
- Picking P4 and P5 is quite a bit tougher than filling out the podium. Ken Roczen snuck into the Top 5 at the last Triple Crown race, but it’s one of only two Top 5 finishes this year—hard to believe, but that’s how his year has been. Marvin Musquin has revived his career, with two consecutive Top 5 rides coming into Arlington. However, Musquin was a lackluster P7 at the Glendale Triple Crown, just behind Justin Barcia. After three P8s in a row, Cooper Webb took P2 in Minneapolis—he’s far from a sure thing for the Top 5. Finally, we have Chase Sexton, who is on concussion protocol after a nasty penultimate lap crash in Minneapolis—he may or may not be lining up in AT&T Stadium. That’s five riders for two spots, and I didn’t even mention the struggling, but fast, Dylan Ferrandis.
- Justin Barcia and Marvin Musquin have looked good two races in a row, so I think they’ll fill out the Top 5. Both riders have a P3 and P5 in the last two races. I’m going with Barcia for P4 and Marvin for P5, as Barcia was one position ahead of Musquin at the Glendale Triple Crown.
- If Chase Sexton is healthy and qualifies strongly on Saturday afternoon, consider him for position P4. That would move Barcia to P5 and Musquin out of the Top 5. It’s going to be hard to judge Sexton’s condition until we see him ride, though we do know he won’t be riding much this week—that’s enough for me to not consider him for a podium slot.
- Unlucky P13 is the Wild Card at the Arlington Triple Crown, and it’s always difficult to predict a finishing position that far down the results. Max Anstie, Justin Brayton, Vince Friese, Brandon Hartranft, Shane McElrath, and Dean Wilson are all reasonable choices for the coveted Wild Card spot. My first pick would have been Max Anstie, but he is out indefinitely after suffering serious injuries in the Minneapolis Main Event—we’re talking heart damage, collapsed lung, and broken ribs. Hartranft is always within a stone’s throw of P13; he finished there in Minneapolis, so I’ll go with him and cross my fingers. Oh, and in case you missed it, Aaron Plessinger is out for the rest of the Supercross season with a broken arm in a practice crash.
- I’m only in the top 40-percent of RMFantasySX.com players, so you probably should listen to me. It’s a safe bet to consider my analysis and commentary, then make your own choices. It has been a tough year for everyone. Braap1996 leads the 100k players with 436 points—just 62 out of a possible 133 each week.
- Arlington will be shown live on CNBC, starting at 8 p.m. EST. The qualifying and the racing is always live on Peacock, and well worth the $5/month investment ($10/month if you don’t want to watch the highly repetitive ads). You can always refer to our 2022 Supercross Television Schedule.
tl;dr 2022 Arlington Supercross Fantasy Tips picks:
- Eli Tomac
- Jason Anderson
- Malcolm Stewart
- Justin Barcia
- Marvin Musquin
Wild Card P13: Brandon Hartranft
Photography by Align Media, et al
2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 7 of 17 rounds)
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 151 points (2W, 4P, 5 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 148 (3W, 4P, 5 T5)
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 131 (1P, 6 T5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 128 (3P, 4 T5)
- Cooper Webb, KTM, 126 (2P, 3 T5)
- Chase Sexton, Honda, 123 (1W, 3P, 4 T5)
- Marvin Musquin, KTM, 119 (1P, 3 T5)
- Ken Roczen, Honda, 107 points (1W, 1P, 2 T5)
- Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 102 (1P, 2 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 97 (1P, 1 T5)
- Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 84
- Shane McElrath, KTM, 62
- Justin Brayton, Honda, 59
- Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 58
- Max Anstie, KTM, 55
- Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 39
- Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda, 37
- Justin Bogle, KTM, 29
- Alex Martin, Yamaha, 29
- Joey Savatgy, KTM, 27
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 23
- Josh Hill, KTM, 13
- Cade Clason, Honda, 13
- Justin Starling, GasGas, 13
- Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 12
- Vince Friese, Honda, 11
- Fredrik Norén, KTM, 9
- Kevin Moranz, KTM, 3
- Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 2
- Adam Enticknap, Suzuki, 1
2022 Minneapolis Supercross Results
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki
- Cooper Webb, KTM
- Marvin Musquin, KTM
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna
- Justin Barcia, GasGas
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM
- Ken Roczen, Honda
- Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha
- Justin Brayton, Honda
- Dean Wilson, Husqvarna
- Vince Friese, Honda
- Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki
- Alex Martin, Yamaha
- Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha
- Chase Sexton, Honda
- Justin Bogle, KTM
- Cade Clason, Honda
- Ryan Breece, Yamaha
- Shane McElrath, KTM
- Justin Starling, GasGas
- Max Anstie, KTM