2022 Minneapolis Supercross Fantasy Tips [8 Fast Facts]

The 2022 AMA Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series moves to the Midwest for Round 7. With heartland dirt, it’s not going to be any easier picking the Top 5 in the correct order for RMFantasySX.com. Regardless, that’s what we’re paid the big bucks to do, so here are our 2022 Minneapolis Supercross Fantasy Tips for your consideration.
- Eli Tomac has established the top-two finishing positions as his territory. Tomac has been either the winner or runner-up in the last four races, and hasn’t been outside the Top 5 since the opening round. Jason Anderson dominated A3, breaking Tomac’s two-race win streak. However, Tomac has been far more consistent than Anderson, so I’m going with points leader Tomac for the win on the floor of US Bank Stadium.
- There are three riders with three podium appearances in 2022—Jason Anderson, Justin Barcia, and Chase Sexton. If you accept Tomac as a podium lock—he has four in a row—then one of this trio will not be there.
- I’m going with Sexton and Anderson, in that order behind Tomac. There are two reasons for this. Anderson has been alternating podiums and non-podiums every week, going 10-1-8-2-4-1. So, Anderson is due to miss the podium. Before A3, the last time Sexton missed the Top 5 was Oakland. After that, Seton went on a 1-3-3 tear before his P7 at A3. So, the pattern favors Sexton over Anderson. Of course, both riders have won in 2022 and could be on top at Minneapolis.
- For P4, it’s between Malcolm Stewart and Justin Barcia. Barcia is something of a feast or famine rider. Either he’s on the podium, or he’s outside of the Top 5. Stewart has been in the Top 5 at every round since the A1 opener, so he is a solid Top 5 pick. Stewart’s consistency moves me to repeat the P4 finish at A3. Barcia is moving in the right direction, though. He has gone 9-7-6-3 in the last four races. If Tomac, Sexton, and Anderson didn’t look like such strong podium picks, I might go with Barcia on the podium. However, I’m counting on Stewart’s consistency to interrupt Barcia’s progress. Like the Anderson/Sexton choice, this is a tough one.
- The Wild Card is P8, and there’s an obvious choice—defending Supercross Champion Cooper Webb. Webb has a three-race run of P8 finishes. However, finishing in the same spot four times in a row is rare, especially in the Top 10. Regardless, Webb seems to be in that rut and may stay there. Other Wild Card possibilities are Marvin Musquin (who made the Top 5 in A3), Dylan Ferrandis (it’s all about his start), Ken Roczen (it’s all about staying on the bike), and recovering Aaron Plessinger (he was P9 in A3 after getting injured at A2). That is a stunning group of riders looking to be scrapping over P8.
- I like statistics, and I’ve got an interesting couple for you. All of the Top 10 riders in the standings have Top 5 finishes, and no one outside of the series’ Top 10 has been in the Top 5. Also, of the Top 10 riders, only Musquin has failed to make the podium. This is why picking the Top 5 in order has been so tricky, and I’m only in the top 46-percent of RMFantasySX players—humbling, no doubt about it.
- We’ve got the guide to watching the Minneapolis round—it’s complicated, and early. If you’re on the West Coast, set your alarm, as qualifying starts on Peacock at 8 a.m. PST. Racing begins at 2 p.m. PST (5 p.m. EST) on Peacock and CNBC—all live. For Luddites who lack cable or streaming, the race will be broadcast over-the-air on NBC at noon EST on Sunday. We recommend that you bookmark our 2022 Supercross Television Schedule.
- tl;dr 2022 Minneapolis Supercross Fantasy picks:
- Eli Tomac
- Chase Sexton
- Jason Anderson
- Malcolm Stewart
- Justin Barcia
Wild Card P8: Cooper Webb
Photography by Align Media, Feld Entertainment, et al
2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 6 of 17 rounds)
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 134 (2W, 4P, 5 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 122 (2W, 3P, 4 T5)
- Chase Sexton, Honda, 116 (1W, 3P, 4 T5)
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 112 (1P, 5 T5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 110 (3P, 3 T5)
- Cooper Webb, KTM, 103 (1P, 2 T5)
- Marvin Musquin, KTM, 98 (2 T5)
- Ken Roczen, Honda, 92 points (1W, 1P, 2 T5)
- Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 92 (1P, 2 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 81 (1P, 1 T5)
- Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 72
- Shane McElrath, KTM, 59
- Max Anstie, KTM, 54
- Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 48
- Justin Brayton, Honda, 46
- Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda, 37
- Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 31
- Joey Savatgy, KTM, 27
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 23
- Justin Bogle, KTM, 23
- Alex Martin, Yamaha, 20
- Josh Hill, KTM, 13
- Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 12
- Justin Starling, GasGas, 11
- Fredrik Norén, KTM, 9
- Cade Clason, Honda, 8
- Kevin Moranz, KTM, 3
- Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 2
- Adam Enticknap, Suzuki, 1
2022 Anaheim 3 Supercross Results
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha
- Justin Barcia, GasGas
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna
- Marvin Musquin, KTM
- Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha
- Chase Sexton, Honda
- Cooper Webb, KTM
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM
- Justin Brayton, Honda
- Ken Roczen, Honda
- Dean Wilson, Husqvarna
- Max Anstie, KTM
- Shane McElrath, KTM
- Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki
- Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha
- Justin Bogle, KTM
- Justin Starling, GasGas
- Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda
- Kevin Moranz, KTM
- Cade Clason, Honda
- Adam Enticknap, Suzuki