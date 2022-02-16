2022 Minneapolis Supercross Fantasy Tips [8 Fast Facts]

Motos and Friends Podcast by Ultimate Motorcycling, is brought to you by the all-new, 3rd generation Suzuki Hayabusa. My name is Arthur Coldwells.

The new Hayabusa while staying true to its iconic design, now looks even more dramatic and futuristic; somehow Suzuki’s styling department has refined the Hayabusa’s looks and it is even more gorgeous than before. Really.

But the beauty of Hayabusa is more than just skin-deep. Led by the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System, Hayabusa riders now have the latest in electronic aids, like Traction Control, cornering ABS, a quick shifter, and cruise control. With even stronger acceleration from the Hayabusa’s 1340 cc inline four-cylinder engine, and agile handling delivered by the revised chassis and suspension, the new Hayabusa delivers top-tier sportbike performance. Take a look at the ultimate sportbike at Suzukicycles.com, or of course you can swoop into your nearest dealer and check it out in person; I promise, you will be absolutely amazed.

In the first segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams and I discuss the new Honda Gold Wing that was revised last year in the 2021 model. For 2022 the bike is unchanged other than revised colors are now available. A little oddly perhaps there’s no red or even a two-tone version available for 2022, but don’t let that stop you checking out Honda’s flagship.

Teejay and I had a chance to ride the new bike a few months ago, and of course, we absolutely loved it. What’s not to love? Actually, here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we’ve written plenty about the new Gold Wing, and I’d imagine you’re well up to date on the bike specs from the rider’s POV.

But the Wing is a friendly machine designed to take passengers in as much—if not more—comfort than the rider, so we thought it might be interesting to focus on Gold Wing life—from the passenger’s seat.

The second segment is brought to you by the ‘Ultimate’ Editor-at-Large …Neale Bayly. Your favorite reprobrit now finds himself at the Xposure International Photography Festival in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. This annual photography exhibition features the work of the very best photographers in the world.

This time, Neale is chatting with Mike Browne, the world-class photographer who just happens to do his best work from the seat of his motorcycle. Please check out his YouTube channel