2022 Harley-Davidson Road Glide ST First Look [6 Fast Facts]

The efforts of the Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle factory team in the MotoAmerica King of the Baggers championship series come to the open road with the 2022 Harley-Davidson Road Glide ST. While the new Road Glide ST is not the same bike Kyle Wyman rode to multiple wins in the series, it’s the closest you’re likely to get on the showroom floor this year. Let’s see what The Motor Company has done to make the Road Glide a sportier proposition.
- The 2022 Harley-Davidson Road Glide ST boats a Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine. Okay, so it’s not the Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight 131R that Wyman runs. However, the 117 offers up 127 ft-lbs of torque at 3750 rpm, and that’s not bad.
- High-speed windblasts are handled by triple Splitstream venting in the frame-mounted shark-nose fairing. The fairing gets a dark windshield with a low profile. In the front are the distinctive dual Daymaker LED headlights for higher visibility before and after dark. A fairing-mounted Boom! Box GTS infotainment system faces the rider, along with a pair of speakers. H-D knows you don’t want to see the antenna, so it’s hidden.
- With the sportier intentions of the new Road Glide ST, the styling is slimmed down. The front fender is trimmed, the engine guard is low-profile, the seat is solo, and the side cases are standard-length (rather than the extended on the Road Glide Special). Don’t miss the aggressive forward-facing Heavy Breather air intake with the air cleaner element exposed.
- Various combinations of black dominate the Road Glide ST, with selective machined and bronze accents. There are two color choices—Vivid Black and Gunship Gray (+$575).
- The 2022 Harley-Davidson Road Glide ST is part of the Grand American Touring lineup, so it has many enhancements for long journeys. Cruise control is standard, as are linked braking and ABS. The fork is a smooth Showa Dual Bending Valve design, and the shock is remotely adjustable for spring preload. A fob-based Smart Security System is standard, with H-D’s Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements available as a $1025 option.
- Although the list price is $29,999, there’s an $800 “Surcharge” added. According to Harley-Davidson insiders, the surcharge is due to unexpected increases in raw material prices.
Action photography by Josh Kurpius
Studio photography by Clutch Studios
2022 Harley-Davidson Road Glide ST Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin
- Displacement: 117 cubic inches (1923cc)
- Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.5”
- Maximum power: 106 horsepower @ 4750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 127 ft-lbs @ 3750 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.2:1
- Valvetrain: Single cam w/ pushrods; 4 vpc
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ assist and slipper functions
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
- Front suspension; travel: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve; 4.6 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Emulsion shock w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload; 3 inches
- Wheels: Bronze Prodigy
- Front wheel: 19 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 18 x 5
- Front tire: 130/60 x 19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D408F
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D407T
- Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 300mm fixed discs w/ 4-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard w/ linked braking
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 64 inches
- Seat height: 28 inches
- Rake: 26 degrees
- Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
- Trail: 6.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 41 mpg
- Curb weight: 842 pounds
- Colors: Vivid Black; Gunship Gray (+$575)
2022 Harley-Davidson Road Glide ST Price: $29,999 MSRP