2022 Harley-Davidson Road Glide ST First Look [6 Fast Facts]

Welcome to this week’s podcast, brought to you by the all new, latest generation Suzuki Hayabusa. It is the quickest, most technologically advanced, and aerodynamic Hayabusa yet. Learn more about why the new Hayabusa is the ultimate ride, at suzukicycles.com—or of course you can head down to your nearest dealer and see the new Hayabusa for yourself.

This week we bring you Senior Editor Nic de Sena’s impression of BMW’s completely revamped S 1000 R with the M pack and Sport package. This is the upright, hyper-naked version derived from the BMW S 1000 RR superbike and the version that Nic rode is the top-of-the-line S 1000 R that comes with the M package, and the Sport package as well.

After that, we continue with the second and final part of my friend Gentleman George Puckhaber’s fascinating story of his self-guided ride to the bottom of the World. This was a year-long trip to the lowest part of South America, the town of Ushuaia, Argentina. Next stop Antarctica if you are so inclined!

In last week’s part 1 telling of the trip, George left Southern California on his BMW GS1200, headed down through Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, through the Darien Gap and into Columbia. We pick up the story this week as he reaches Ecuador.

From us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, and the good folk at Suzuki bringing you the new Hayabusa—we hope you enjoy this episode!