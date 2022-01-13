2022 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic First Look [Larger Motor]

The Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic is back in a big way this year. The standard Heritage Classic now has the Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin, rendering the Heritage Classic 114 obsolete.
Other than the replacement of the Milwaukee-Eight 107, the changes are connected to styling. This year there are two trims—Black and Chrome. The Chrome trim option is new this year to brighten things up.
The Black trim returns with new touches. It features Wrinkle Black on the upper rocker covers, camshaft cover, transmission cover, and primary cover. The lower rocker covers get Gloss Black for a bit of contrast. There’s more Gloss Black on the lightbar, turn signal standoffs, and windshield brackets. More black in the front comes from plain Black on the mirrors and triple clamps. The wheel hubs and hub cap are Black Anodized, with Matte Black on the exhaust shields (chrome tips remain).
We have tested the Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic
Another change this year is the move to cast-aluminum wheels. Both the Chrome and Black trims have Black 9-Spoke cast aluminum wheels as standard equipment. If you go with the Chrome trim, you can get optional Chrome Laced wheels. The Black trim offers up Black Laced wheels. The wire-spoked wheels are a $400 option. Several Harley-Davidson Cruiser lineup models are swapping out last year’s wire-spoked wheels for cast aluminum in 2022.
The 2022 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic remains part of The Motor Company’s Cruiser lineup because it has a Softail chassis. In previous years, it has also been considered a Touring model. However, Harley-Davidson now puts its touring bikes in the Grand American Touring category, securing the Heritage Classic’s place in the cruiser line, despite having a windshield and saddlebags as standard equipment.
Studio photography by Clutch Studios
Action photography by Scott Toepfer
2022 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic Specs
ENGINE
-
Type: Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin
- Displacement: 114ci
- Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.5”
- Maximum torque: 119 ft/lbs @ 3000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.5:1
- Valvetrain: Single-cam; 4 vpc
- Exhaust: 2-into-1-into-2
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable Showa Dual Bending Valve 49mm fork
- Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shock
- Wheels: 9-spoke cast aluminum
- Tires: Harley-Davidson Dunlop D402
- Front tire: 130/90 x 16
- Rear tire: 150/80 x 16
- Front brakes: Disc w/ fixed 4-piston caliper
- Rear brake: Disc w/ floating 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 64.2 inches
- Rake: 30 degrees
- Trail: 5.5 inches
- Seat height: 26.3 inches
- Fuel capacity: 5 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg
- Curb weight: 728 pounds
COLORS
- Vivid Black
- White Sand Pearl
- Midnight Crimson
- Reef Blue/Vivid Black
- Redline Red/Vivid Black
2022 HARLEY-DAVIDSON HERITAGE CLASSIC PRICES
- Vivid Black: $20,799
- One-color: $21,249
- Two-tone: $21,574
- Vivid Black w/ Black Finish: $22,099
- One-color w/ Black Finish: $22,099
- Two-tone w/ Black Finish: $22,424
2022 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic Photo Gallery