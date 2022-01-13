2022 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic First Look [Larger Motor]

The Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic is back in a big way this year. The standard Heritage Classic now has the Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin, rendering the Heritage Classic 114 obsolete.

Other than the replacement of the Milwaukee-Eight 107, the changes are connected to styling. This year there are two trims—Black and Chrome. The Chrome trim option is new this year to brighten things up.

The Black trim returns with new touches. It features Wrinkle Black on the upper rocker covers, camshaft cover, transmission cover, and primary cover. The lower rocker covers get Gloss Black for a bit of contrast. There’s more Gloss Black on the lightbar, turn signal standoffs, and windshield brackets. More black in the front comes from plain Black on the mirrors and triple clamps. The wheel hubs and hub cap are Black Anodized, with Matte Black on the exhaust shields (chrome tips remain).

Another change this year is the move to cast-aluminum wheels. Both the Chrome and Black trims have Black 9-Spoke cast aluminum wheels as standard equipment. If you go with the Chrome trim, you can get optional Chrome Laced wheels. The Black trim offers up Black Laced wheels. The wire-spoked wheels are a $400 option. Several Harley-Davidson Cruiser lineup models are swapping out last year’s wire-spoked wheels for cast aluminum in 2022.

The 2022 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic remains part of The Motor Company’s Cruiser lineup because it has a Softail chassis. In previous years, it has also been considered a Touring model. However, Harley-Davidson now puts its touring bikes in the Grand American Touring category, securing the Heritage Classic’s place in the cruiser line, despite having a windshield and saddlebags as standard equipment.

Studio photography by Clutch Studios

Action photography by Scott Toepfer

2022 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic Specs

ENGINE

Type: Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin

Displacement: 114ci

Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.5”

Maximum torque: 119 ft/lbs @ 3000 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.5:1

Valvetrain: Single-cam; 4 vpc

Exhaust: 2-into-1-into-2

Cooling: Air and oil

Transmission: 6-speed

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Front suspension: Non-adjustable Showa Dual Bending Valve 49mm fork

Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shock

Wheels: 9-spoke cast aluminum

Tires: Harley-Davidson Dunlop D402

Front tire: 130/90 x 16

Rear tire: 150/80 x 16

Front brakes: Disc w/ fixed 4-piston caliper

Rear brake: Disc w/ floating 2-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 64.2 inches

Rake: 30 degrees

Trail: 5.5 inches

Seat height: 26.3 inches

Fuel capacity: 5 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg

Curb weight: 728 pounds

COLORS

Vivid Black

White Sand Pearl

Midnight Crimson

Reef Blue/Vivid Black

Redline Red/Vivid Black

2022 HARLEY-DAVIDSON HERITAGE CLASSIC PRICES

Vivid Black: $20,799

One-color: $21,249

Two-tone: $21,574

Vivid Black w/ Black Finish: $22,099

One-color w/ Black Finish: $22,099

Two-tone w/ Black Finish: $22,424

2022 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic Photo Gallery