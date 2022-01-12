2022 Oakland Fantasy Supercross Tips [8 Fast Facts + 37 A1 Photos]

welcome to Motos and Friends, a weekly Podcast brought to you by Ultimate Motorcycling, and powered by the all new Suzuki Hayabusa—the ultimate sportbike. Visit suzukicycles.com to find out more. The ultimate ride awaits!

In this first segment Senior Editor Nic de Sena talks about the Suzuki SV650. The iconic SV actually came out over 20 years ago, and it can be argued has subsequently become a cult classic, especially among the racing fraternity. Despite its age, this inexpensive middleweight still works extremely well with massive aftermarket support should you want to go fast with it.

In the second segment, Neale Bayly chats with Chuck Hunycutt, the Lead Motorcycle Restoration Expert at the Barber Museum. Chuck is an ex-racer and arguably the leading restorer of racing motorcycles in the country. Needless to say Chuck also gets to ride a lot of them, perhaps the most interesting one of which is the astounding Britten V1000 which is displayed on the top floor of the museum, appropriately just outside the new Design Center. Chuck rode the Britten several times so we get to hear his thoughts on that!

We hope you enjoy this episode!