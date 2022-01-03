2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Lineup First Look [12 Fast Facts + 26 Photos]

The 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 family tree is split into two branches. We’ve told you about the off-road-focused 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally models. Now it’s time to focus on the three street-oriented 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 GT lineup—the GT, the GT Pro, and the GT Explorer. While the three GTs share the same basic chassis and engine, there are differences. Let’s look at what each Tiger 1200 GT has to offer.
- All three models get the new T-plane triple with its uneven firing order. The power peaks are impressive—147 horsepower at 9000 rpm and 96 ft-lbs of torque at 7000 rpm. That’s an eight-horsepower boost over the previous Tiger 1200 motor. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a lighter shaft drive. The firing order provides one short gap and two long gaps, resulting in improved low-rpm power and a distinctive feel.
- The chassis is also new—lighter and narrower than before. There’s a new frame that is nearly 12 pounds lighter and has a bolt-on aluminum subframe that accommodates pillion mounts. The linkage-equipped swingarm is another three pounds lighter.
- Suspension is courtesy of Showa. All three GTs have semi-active suspension. Wheel travel drops below eight inches at each end—about 3/4 of an inch shorter than the Rally suspension. That helps allow for an inch-lower seat height for the GTs. The GTs have a two-position seat-height design. There’s also an optional low seat another 3/4 of an inch lower.
- Cast aluminum wheels have Metzeler Tourance rubber. The 19-/18-inch wheel pairing is a bit unusual, though it still allows for a good range of tire choices.
- Braking is top-notch, thanks to Brembo M4.30 Stylema calipers working on 320mm floating discs. Magura takes care of the radial master cylinder, which has a separate reservoir and is adjustable.
- Rider aids abound, and are one of the differentiators between the GT variants. The GT Pro and GT Explorer have a quickshifter, cornering-aware lighting, and hill hold—all absent on the standard GT. Only the GT Explorer gets a radar system for blind spots, tire pressure monitoring, and heating for the seat and grips. All three GTs get a 7-inch TFT with Bluetooth connectivity to your smartphone, cornering-aware traction control, keyless operation (ignition, fuel cap, and steering lock). A Triumph Sena Bluetooth intercom system is available as an option, featuring Harman Kardon sound.
- The 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 GT has three riding modes, with its brothers getting two additional models. Sport, Road, and Rain are on all three GTs. The GT Pro and GT Explorer have an Off-Road mode, plus a user-configurable mode. Off-Road Pro remains a Rally-only mode.
- The GT Pro and GT Explorer get an aluminum skid plate, while the GT has to do without. The GT Explorer gets engine protection guards—the only motorcycle in the GT lineup to come standard with that equipment. All three GTs have handguards as standard fitment.
- The lack of adornments makes the standard GT the lightest of the trio, sitting at the curb at 529 pounds. Add 11 pounds for the GT Pro and another 22 pounds for the GT Explorer.
- New bodywork is common to all the 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200s. The new GTs have a more upright stance with less bodywork.
- Givi-developed luggage is optional. You can choose between the plastic Trekker cases and top box, or the aluminum Expedition panniers and top box. Long-distance riders will also want to look into the adjustable screen detector and center stand.
- Look for the 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 GT lineup at your local dealers in the Spring. The 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 GT has an MSRP of $19,100 and is available exclusively in Snowdonia White. The GT Pro lists for $21,400, with the GT Explorer getting a $23,100 price tag. In addition to Snowdonia White, the GT Pro and GT Explorer can be had in Lucerne Blue or Sapphire Black.
2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 GT (and GT Pro and GT Explorer) Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-3
- Displacement: 1160cc
- Bore x stroke: 90.0 x 60.7mm
- Maximum power: 148 horsepower @ 9000 rpm
- Maximum torque: 96 ft-lbs @ 7000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 13.2:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel w/ bolt-on aluminum subframe
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable semi-active Showa inverted 49mm fork; 7.9 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable semi-active Showa shock; 7.9 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 19 x 3.0
- Rear wheel: 18 x 4.25
- Tires: Metzeler Tourance
- Front tire: 120/70 x 19
- Rear tire: 150/70 x 18
- Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ Brembo Stylema M4.30 monoblock 4-piston calipers w/ Magura H1 radial master cylinder
- Rear brake: 282mm disc w/ Brembo single-piston caliper
- ABS: Cornering ABS
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 61.4 inches
- Rake: 24.1 degrees
- Trail: 4.7 inches
- Seat height: 33.5 or 34.2 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 5.2 gallons (GT Explorer: 7.9 gallons)
- Curb weight: 529 pounds (GT Pro: 540 pounds; GT Explorer: 562 pounds)
COLORS
- Snowdonia White
- Sapphire Black (GT Pro and GT Explorer only)
- Lucerne Blue (GT Pro and GT Explorer only)
PRICES
- 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Price: $19,100 MSRP
- 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Pro Price: $21,400 MSRP
- 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Explorer Price: $23,100 MSRP