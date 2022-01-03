Fly Racing Lift Stand Review [Long-Term Test Under Dirt Bikes]

Fixed motorcycle stands for dirt bikes are great, except for one thing—you have to lift the motorcycle onto them. That’s no problem for some people; it’s a deal-breaker for others. Regardless, at the end of a hard day of riding, lifting a 250+ pound motorcycle into the air and swinging it around is not something I look forward to. Instead, I rely on the Fly Racing Lift Stand to hoist a dirt bike off the ground.

The Fly Racing Lift Stand is a simple yet effective unit with an MSRP of $75. It lifts the motorcycle with your bodyweight on a lever, rather than relying on your upper body strength. You simply slide the stand underneath the platform, press your foot down on the lifting lever—fairly hard for bikes near the top of its 330-pound weight limit—and skyward your mount is sent.

The stand lifts four inches from rest. The height of the platform at rest is adjustable from 10 to 14 inches above the ground. That range allows you to slide the stand under smaller trail bikes with relatively limited ground clearance, as well as full-size dirt bikes.

Lifting the motorcycle in the air simplifies tire and chain maintenance. With the wheels suspended in the air, you can pull either or both off for tire or tube replacement. Measuring chain slack, adjusting chain tension, cleaning, and lubing is much easier when you can easily spin the rear wheel. Fly Racing Lift Stand works great at bath time, as you can rotate the wheels to make sure the tires are immaculate.

The H-shaped base is stable enough for general maintenance. There’s no way to lock the platform in place, so the bike isn’t rock-solid in place. The rubber mat on the platform prevents the bike from sliding off.

To return the wheels to terra firma, you simply lift up on the foot lever, and the damped platform slowly and smoothly drops down.

I’ve used the Fly Racing Lift Stand for nearly five years, in my garage and out in the field. It has always performed flawlessly, and remains in excellent condition after plenty of use with a wide variety of dirt bikes.