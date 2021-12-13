2022 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R First Look [11 Fast Facts]

Austria’s big daddy of off-road adventure motorcycles gets significant updates this year. The 2022 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R enjoys revisions to the chassis and motor, along with electronic rider aid improvements. Let’s run down what’s new on the big enduro.
- There’s a new frame on the 2022 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R. It’s still a chromoly trellis design, but now the steering head is pulled back 0.6 inches, and the motor mounts are relocated. The aluminum subframe is also new, as is the bodywork around it. There’s also a new, longer swingarm to enhance stability during straight light acceleration.
- The new 6.1-gallon fuel tank is a three-piece design. Inspired by the KTM 890 Adventure line, the 1290 Super Adventure R gets a fuel compartment down by the front cylinder head to centralize mass. It makes a big difference in the 890’s handling.
- WP Xplor suspension returns with new settings. KTM hasn’t specified what those changes are, except to say that the rear shock will resist bottoming more successfully. If you’re not satisfied with KTM’s suspension setup, it’s fully adjustable.
- Bridgestone Adventurecross AX41 tires get the call this year on the KTM 1290 Super Adventure R, and are designed with dirt in mind. The Bridgestones are a cross between the big-block patterns you see on tires for open-class adventure bikes, and the knobbies you use on dirt bikes. Yep, that’s an off-road-focused 21-/18-inch rim combination.
- The motor is 3.5 pounds lighter, and has other updates. Thinner engine cases cut weight, while a new oil circuit is employed. The Pankl transmission has a new gear mechanism designed to work better with the optional quickshifter. Spent gases exit via a new exhaust system, while a new two-radiator cooling system keeps engine temperatures under control. The new bodywork also keeps heated air from the radiators away from the rider’s legs.
- The airbox is more easily accessible, requiring just four screws to get to it. There’s also a new filter that allows dirt and dust to drop to the bottom of the airbox, rather than clog the filter.
- The 2022 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R gets a new six-axis IM and the electronic aids that go with it. There are three ride modes—Street, Sport, and Offroad. Dirt fanatics will want to spring for the optional Rally mode, which features traction control with nine levels of adjustment.
- The optional Tech Pack brings hill hold control, electronic engine compression braking adjustment, and a quickshifter to the party.
- A new seven-inch TFT screen displays new UI software for easier adjustments. There are also new switches on the handlebar. The display can be paired with your smartphone via Bluetooth for various functions, though not GPS, Apple Carplay, or Android Auto.
- A fob allows you to start the V-twin, engage the steering lock, and unlock the gas cap without a key. The Race On Remote system also features relay attack protection to make it harder for someone to clone your fob.
- The MSRP for the 2022 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R is $19,499. The ADV beast comes in one tri-color scheme—orange, blue, and white.
2022 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R Specs
ENGINE
- Type: 75-degree V-twin
- Displacement: 1301cc
- Bore x stroke: 108 x 71mm
- Compression ratio: 13.1:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc
- Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 52mm throttle body
- Transmission: Pankl 6-speed (quickshifter optional)
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ assist and slipper functions
- Final drive: 525 X-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Powdercoated chromoly trellis frame w/ aluminum subframe
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable semi-active WP Xplor inverted 48mm fork; 8.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable semi-active WP Xplor PDS shock; 8.7 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 21 x 2.5
- Rear wheel: 18 x 4.5
- Tires: Bridgestone Adventurecross AX41
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 150/70 x 18
- Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston Brembo calipers
- Rear brake: 267mm disc w/ 2-piston Brembo caliper
- ABS: ABS w/ Offroad mode (front wheel only)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 62.1 inches
- Rake: 24.7 degrees
- Trail: 4.3 inches
- Seat height: 34.6 inches
- Ground clearance: 9.5 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 6.1 gallons
- Curb weight: 524 pounds
- Color: Orange/blue/white
2022 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R Price: $19,499 MSRP