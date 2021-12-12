2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Lineup First Look: [16 Fast Facts]

Hey everyone and welcome to our Motos and Friends Podcast, brought to you by the Editors at Ultimate Motorcycling. I’m Arthur Coldwells.

This week we feature two premium quality, flagship-level motorcycles. We’re coming into launch season and that means we ride the latest and greatest motorcycles for the coming year.

Senior Editor Nic de Sena has just returned from a week in southern Spain where he put two exceptional motorcycles to the test.

The first was the 2022 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR—that’s the one with the gorgeous Café Racer styling—on both road and on track.

Days later, Nic made his way to MotoGP’s Circuito de Jerez—Angel Nieto, where he spent a day riding Ducati’s jaw-dropping new Panigale V4 S, with two riders whose names you might recognize if you follow Grand Prix racing.

Nic’s insight into both these machines is fascinating to hear—I really hope you enjoy this episode!

2022 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR Review [13 Fast Facts]

2022 Ducati Panigale V4 Lineup

First Look [22 Fast Facts + Photos]