2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Lineup First Look: [16 Fast Facts]

The Triumph Tiger 1200 is all-new this year, and there are five flavors on offer. Three are in the street-oriented GT range, and two earn the Rally moniker due to a focus on off-road performance. We’re delving into the 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally lineup here, which consists of the Pro and Explorer models. There’s a lot to talk about, so find a comfy chair.
- The new Tiger 1200 has a broad range of new drive-chain components. Displacement is reduced by 55cc via shortening the stroke by 10.7mm and widening the bore by 5.0mm. The cylinder head, crankshaft, transmission, clutch, driveshaft, and bevel box are new. There’s also a new muffler. Without going into detail, a Triumph insider told us, “Overall, every single component has been designed to be significantly lighter and more compact, which has allowed the new engine to have a much tighter overall package, transforming the riding dynamics.”
- Despite the displacement reduction, the inline-3 gets more horsepower and torque, and Triumph claims the 2022 Tiger 1200 is the most potent shaft-drive ADV motorcycle on the market. The new Tiger puts out 147 horsepower at 9000 rpm (up eight horses) and 95 ft-lbs of torque at 7000 rpm (five more pound-feet).
- The triple has a T-plane crankshaft with an uneven firing order for superior low-rpm traction-finding capabilities. The spark plugs fire at 180, 270, and 270 degrees. That means there’s a short gap followed by a pair of long gaps between fuel ignitions. Triumph claims a “twin feel” at low rpm.
- The 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally lineup establishes its off-road credentials with a 21-/18-inch wire-spoke rim pairing. However, the tubeless rims sport Metzeler Karoo Street tires, aren’t as off-road oriented as expected for the Rally line. The Karoo Street is an evolution of the Tourance Next sport-touring tire. The large-block knobs are low-height, which favors pavement performance. Serious off-roaders will go with the optional Michelin Anakee Wild rubber.
- The IMU-informed electronics package is thoroughly modern. The 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally models have five pre-set ride modes, plus a rider-customizable mode. Of the Tiger 1200s, only the Rally versions get the Off-Road Pro mode, which defeats traction control and ABS, while providing a dirt-friendly throttle map. Traction control and ABS are cornering aware, while hill hold, cruise control, a quickshifter, cornering lights, and keyless operation (ignition, steering lock, and gas cap) are standard. The Rally Explorer gets radar for blind spot alerts and lane-changing assistance, as well as tire pressure monitoring and heated seats.
- Brembo handles braking duties, with a bit of help. Those are monobloc Brembo Stylema M4.30 calipers for the 320mm discs in the front, with a Magura HC1 radial-pump master cylinder conducting business.
- Semi-active Showa suspension is integrated into the ride modes. The shock has automatic spring-preload adjustment. Wheel travel is approaching nine inches at both ends, accentuating the off-pavement capabilities of the 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally lineup.
- A seven-inch TFT screen coupled with a five-way joystick control makes it easier for a rider to make the most of the electronic functions. Switches are illuminated for easy after-dark manipulation, and there’s an underseat USB charging port. The dash can be paired with a smartphone via Bluetooth and My Triumph Connectivity System. A Triumph Sena helmet headset is optional, and has Harman Kardon sound.
- The Tiger 1200 went on a diet. Triumph claims a staggering 55-pound weight reduction over the previous generation. That will help the Tiger 1200 work better on the pavement and dirt.
- The 1200’s new frame is lighter, and has a bolt-on aluminum subframe. The swingarm is more robust and weighs less than last year.
- The fuel tank is aluminum, with the Rally Explorer’s tank holding an adventure-ready 7.9 gallons. Rally Pro riders will have to be content with a 5.2-gallon tank. Triumph doesn’t have fuel consumption numbers yet, so we can’t calculate a potential range. The Rally Explorer gets fuel tank protection bars.
- 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally riders can choose between a seat height of 4 or 35.2 inches. A lower accessory seat is also available.
- The handlebar on the Rally models is wider than previous Tiger 1200s. The width is increased over three-quarters of an inch to improve leverage in off-road conditions. The Rally Explorers handlebars are over a half-inch higher than the Rally Pro. Handguards are standard.
- The most important option for touring riders is panniers, and Triumph has two different luggage systems—the plastic Trekker and aluminum Expedition. There’s a top box in both the Trekker and Expedition styles, with the Trekker holding 52 liters and the Expedition good for 42 liters. Both systems were developed in cooperation with Givi. You’ll note that the Rally Explorer is decked out in the Expedition luggage in the action photos.
- Triumph gives new Tiger 1200 Rally owners plenty of non-luggage options to choose from. Other goodies include a center stand, LED fog lights, LED scrolling turn signals, a taller windscreen, electronic anti-theft security measures, along with armor to protect the motor and tank.
- We don’t have prices for the 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally lineup. However, we can tell you that both the Rally Pro and Rally Explorer will be available in three colors—Snowdonia White, Sapphire Black, and Matt Khaki. Editor Don Williams remembers riding a Tiger 1200 through Snowdonia National Park in Wales. You’ve got some time to clear out room in your garage, as the Rallys won’t be in dealerships until Spring.
2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro (and Rally Explorer) Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-3
- Displacement: 1160cc
- Bore x stroke: 90.0 x 60.7mm
- Maximum power: 148 horsepower @ 9000 rpm
- Maximum torque: 96 ft-lbs @ 7000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 13.2:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel w/ bolt-on aluminum subframe
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable semi-active Showa inverted 49mm fork; 8.6 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable semi-active Showa shock; 8.6 inches
- Wheels: Wire-spoke
- Front wheel: 21 x 2.15
- Rear wheel: 18 x 4.25
- Tires: Michelin Karoo Street
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 150/70 x 18
- Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ Brembo Stylema M4.30 monoblock 4-piston calipers w/ Magura H1 radial master cylinder
- Rear brake: 282mm disc w/ Brembo single-piston caliper
- ABS: Cornering ABS
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 61.4 inches
- Rake: 23.7 degrees
- Trail: 4.4 inches
- Seat height: 34.4 or 35.2 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 5.2 gallons (Rally Explorer: 7.9 gallons)
- Curb weight: 549 pounds (Rally Explorer: 575 pounds)
- Colors: Snowdonia White; Sapphire Black; Matt Khaki
- 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro Price: $TBA MSRP
- 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer Price: $TBA MSRP
2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro and Rally Explorer Photo Gallery