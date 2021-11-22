Winter Wheels Antique Motorcycle Exhibition Opens In Davenport, Iowa

If you’re in the vicinity of Davenport, Iowa, be sure to check out the Winter Wheels: Antique Motorcycle Exhibition at the Putnam Museum. It runs until April 3, 2022. The Putnam Museum and Science Center is the Quad Cities’ Smithsonian Institution Affiliate and has been open for over 150 years.

The motorcycles included in the exhibition are locally sourced, with models ranging from the early 20th Century to the 1970s. Brands represented include Harley-Davidson, Indian, Excelsior, Henderson, Triumph, Sears/Allstate, Rickman, Honda, BMW, Kawasaki, Husqvarna, Ural, and others. You’ll see minis (Honda XR75 and Mini Trail), Harley-Davidson and Ural sidecars, Sears/Allstate scooter, and a 1976 Husqvarna WR, along with plenty of traditional street bikes. There’s also a broad range of artwork on the walls.

“From the beginning, Winter Wheels was meant as a celebration of the motorcycle by showcasing bikes of all shapes and sizes, and our community has not disappointed,” Putnam Vice President of Museum Experiences Benjamin Johnson said. “We are extremely excited to host this collaboratively curated exhibition of two-wheel history. Owners from across the Quad Cities and beyond have generously supported this exhibition, and we can’t wait to share this fun assortment of machines with our visitors.”

“The new exhibit is a great example of what the Putnam does best—collaborating across our community and blending history, culture, and technology to showcase these amazing machines.” Putnam President/CEO Rachael Mullins said. “We hope this exhibit will spark a passion in a new generation of motorheads!”

The Putnam Museum Store will have limited edition Winter Wheels merchandise available. Admission is $9 for adults. Youths, seniors, college students, and military members get in for $8. Households with an EBT card get entry for $1 per person. Museum members get in for free. The Putnam Museum is at 1717 W. 12th Street in Davenport, and has an Unearthing Ancient Egypt permanent exhibit to check out.

Photography by Rachel Evans/Putnam Museum and Science Center

Winter Wheels: Antique Motorcycle Exhibition Photo Gallery