2022 Yamaha MT-10 First Look [17 Fast Facts + 20 Photos]

The new 2022 Yamaha MT-10 boasts an array of electronic and mechanical updates. Let’s look at what Yamaha has done with its likable flagship naked upright sportbike from The Dark Side of Japan.
- The 2022 Yamaha MT-10 has a six-axis IMU. That allows for the wide range of electronic aids that we expect in a top-shelf motorcycle.
- The new traction control system is cornering-aware, and fully adjustable. The MT-10’s new TC takes the IMU info, combines it with the speed of each wheel, and uses a computer to determine if any traction control is necessary. Yamaha lets the rider pick any of five levels of intervention. If traction control doesn’t float your boat, feel free to turn it off.
- Slide control helps you put the rear wheel where you want it. When the IMU detects that the rear wheel is stepping out, it reduces the power sent to the rear wheel. In this case, you have a choice of three levels of slide control, and it can be defeated.
- Electronically adjustable engine braking is here on the MT-10. Yamaha provides two levels of engine braking, both controlled by electronics.
- There are two types of ABS intervention–take your pick. One mode is cornering-aware and adjusts the braking accordingly. The other is standard ABS that eschews the input of the IMU when actuating.
- Throttle response is adjustable. You have four levels of assertion to choose between. No, you can’t turn it off.
- If you can’t control yourself, you can set a top speed for your MT-10.
- Four ride-by-wire modes await you on the 2022 Yamaha MT-10. All the above rider aids are packaged into different settings combinations to produce four ride modes. You get to pick which one is right for riding conditions and your style.
- A new 4.2-inch TFT display makes it easy for the rider to adjust settings and monitor the motorcycle. The right handlebar gets a scrolling menu switch, with the left featuring a quick-select mode.
- Yamaha has tinkered a bit with the performance of the CP4 crossplane crankshaft inline-4. With the goal of improved torque production for the Master of Torque (that’s what MT stands for), the EFI has been fine-tuned, and modifications made to the intake and exhaust systems. While many naked liter-bike manufacturers tout track performance, Yamaha says these changes are designed for “a torquier, more street-focused engine character.”
- The standard quickshifter is updated for 2022. Yamaha is mum on exactly what has changed.
- A new airbox is part of the intake changes. It has three intake ducts of different lengths. This creates harmonious resonation, and the tone of the motor changes as it runs through the rev range. Yamaha, a producer of musical instruments—those are tuning forks on that badge—adds Acoustic Amplifier Grilles to enhance the sound headed toward the rider.
- The tank-mounted air intake ducts are larger. This helps feel the airbox, and Yamaha considers the ducts to be an aesthetic upgrade.
- A radial Brembo master cylinder is added to the front braking system. It joins the radially mounted Brembo calipers, which work on 320mm discs.
- The 2022 Yamaha MT-10’s ergonomics get some massaging. The rider triangle—grips, pegs, seat—has been altered to put the rider more “in” than “on” the 10. Also, the seat gets a new firmness level. Yamaha doesn’t say whether that means a more or less firmness, though it is designed to “further enhance comfort—we’ll guess that it’s softer. Also, the fuel tank area has been slimmed down by removing decorative bodywork, and Yamaha claims improved tank feel for the rider’s knees during aggressive braking and cornering.
- New LED lighting updates the MT-10’s visage. High and low beams are separate lights, so just one light is on if you have the high beams off. Additionally, the beams have softer transitions at the edges. Position lights give the eye-style headlights lit eyebrows.
- Although the frame and motor are untouched, this is a significant refinement. These improvements raise the price of the MT-10 by $1000, landing it at $13,999 for 2022. There’s a new color—Cyan Storm—to go along with Matte Raven Black. You can check it out in person at a Yamaha dealer in March. No, we don’t like being patient, either.
2022 Yamaha MT-10 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-4 w/ crossplane crankshaft
- Displacement: 998cc
- Bore x stroke: 79.0 x 50.9mm
- Compression ratio: 12.0:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC, 16 valves
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter
- Clutch: Wet multiplate assist-and-slipper clutch
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Twin-spar aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB 43mm inverted 43mm fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB piggyback-reservoir shock; 4.7 inches
- Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 190/55 x 17
- Front brake: 320mm discs w/ radially mounted Brembo 4-piston calipers and Brembo radial master cylinder
- Rear brake: 220mm disc
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 55.3 inches
- Rake: 24.0 degrees
- Trail: 4.0 inches
- Seat height: 32.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 36 mpg
- Curb weight: 467 pounds
- Colors: Matte Raven Black; Cyan Storm
2022 Yamaha MT-10 Price: $13,999 MSRP
2022 Yamaha MT-10 Photo Gallery