2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Nürburgring First Look [12 Fast Facts]

If you’re serious about your addiction to naked sportbikes, the 2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Nürburgring will only make matters worse. Based on the formidable Brutale 1000 RR, the Nürburgring is everything and more about bare-knuckle backstreet brawling in the motorcycle world. Of course, in addition to the pugilistic tendencies its name reflects, the Brutale 1000 Nürburgring brings movie-starlet beauty into the equation. Yes, it’s a stunner.
- The 2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Nürburgring has a potent inline-4 that puts out 208 horsepower at 13,000 rpm. Of course, that won’t be enough for the cognoscenti, who will slip on the included Racing Kit that ups the production to 215 horsepower at 13,200 rpm. Overrev takes you past 14k. There’s also a cassette-style six-speed transmission with a third-generation quickshifter, plus a slipper clutch. Top speed is over 186 mph, but MV Agusta is not saying by how much.
- The Racing Kit comes nicely boxed with the following inside:
- Arrow full-titanium exhaust system with a single silencer
- ECU with Racing Kit map
- Carbon fiber silencer cover
- Carbon fiber passenger seat cover
- Certificate of origin with numbered edition documentation
- Although fairing-free, winglets are part of the plastic package.
- Clip-ons turn the ergonomics of the usually upright Brutale in the café direction.
- Carbon fiber, not just in black, is well-represented on the 2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Nürburgring. This motorcycle is not carbon neutral. Here’s are the lightweight bits:
- Airbox cover
- Clutch cover
- Dashboard wiring cover
- Fuel tank central panels (left and right)
- Gearbox cover
- Headlight cover
- Spoiler
- Wheels (in copper)
- The carbon fiber wheels are matched to CNC-machines hubs. MV Augusta mounts Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tires to the rims.
- The WBSK-inspired Racing Kit version of the Nürburgring is over 13 pounds lighter than the stock version. We’d like to tell you what MV Agusta claims for a wet weight, but they’re keeping that a secret. If you need a number, it’s probably in the range of 425 pounds with the 4.2-gallon fuel tank topped off with high-test.
- Öhlins gets the call for suspension responsibilities, and it’s a semi-active unit. The NIX EC fork has a TIN coating on the sliders. The EC TTX shock gets help from a linkage system. The electronic adjustment of the suspension is limited to the damping. Spring-preload is manually adjusted. There’s also an electronic Öhlins steering damper that can be adjusted manually or automatically.
- The electronics package is thorough. In addition to a quickshifter, steering damper, and semi-active suspension, there is also cornering-aware Continental MK100 ABS. The control gang is there—traction (eights level plus off), wheelie, launch, and cruise. There are also four power modes, along with the Racing Kit’s own track-focused mode. Also, the 5.5-inch TFT dash integrates with your smartphone via the MV Ride app and Bluetooth.
- The motor gets updates that we’ve seen on other Brutale 1000s for 2022. There are new cam profiles to improve torque production, as well as an updated header. Titanium is used for the connecting rod, as well as all 16 valves. Sintered valve guide and DLC-coated tappets are new and reduce friction in the top end. All this power, and Euro 5 compliance, too.
- As is always the case with MV Agusta, the Nürburgring is a work of art. The paint and the graphics are stunning, and the hard parts compromise neither form nor function. The color is Matt Intense Silver/Matt Metallic Dark Grey/Matt Mamba Red.
- We don’t have a US price for the 2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Nürburgring. However, we can tell you that it will take €38,990 from your wallet—that’s $45,100 at the exchange rate on the day of publication. Ask your dealer about delivery and availability—only 150 examples are being produced.
2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Nürburgring Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-4
- Displacement: 998cc
- Bore x stroke: 79 x 50.9mm
- Maximum power: 208 horsepower @ 13,000 rpm (Racing Kit: 215 horsepower at 13,200 rpm)
- Maximum speed: Over 186 mph
- Compression ratio: 13.4:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc
- Fueling: 4 lower fuel injectors by Mikuni w/ 4 upper fuel injectors by Magnet Marelli; Mikuni 50mm throttle bodies
- Cooling: Liquid and oil
- Transmission: Cassette-style 6-speed constant mesh w/ quickshifter
- Clutch: Wet multidisc w/ slipper function actuated by Brembo radial hydraulic pump
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Chromoly trellis w/ adjustable aluminum swingarm
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Öhlins NIX EC inverted fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Öhlins EC TTX piggyback-reservoir shock; 4.7 inches
- Wheels: Carbon fiber w/ CNC-machined hub
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00
Tires: Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 200/55 x 17
- Front brakes: Floating 320mm discs w/ Brembo Stylema calipers and Brembo radial pump
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo hydraulics
- ABS: Cornering-aware Continental MK100 w/ rear-wheel lift mitigation
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 55.7 inches
- Rake: N/A
- Trail: 3.82 inches
- Seat height: 33.3 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.2 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 35 mpg
- Curb weight: N/A
- Color: Matt Intense Silver/Matt Metallic Dark Grey/Matt Mamba Red
2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Nürburgring Price: €38,990 MSRP
2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Nürburgring Photo Gallery
2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Nürburgring with Racing Kit Photo Gallery