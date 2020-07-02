2020 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Coming To America, Finally

Arriving late to the 2020 party, the 2020 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR is here—we debuted it in November. It has many of the features of the limited edition MV Agusta Serie Oro, though in a more traditional styling package that has more price-aware componentry.

Without any doubt, the RR is an uncompromising naked upright sportbike. It puts out a peak of 208 horsepower at 13,000 rpm, and torque tops out at 86 ft-lbs at 11,000 rpm. With stability provided by spoilers and an Arrow exhaust, the RR’s top speed is somewhere north of 186 mph—MV Agusta is DODT on that.

The chromoly trellis chassis is up to the job, with Öhlins suspension at both ends. It’s fully adjustable, and semi-active with electronic damping adjustment. Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tires are mounted on forged aluminum-alloy wheels.

Slowing the 2020 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR as needs are a pair of Brembo Stylema calipers in the front, working on 320mm floating discs. Brembo does the hydraulics, with radial mounting at the calipers and master cylinder.

There’s a full array of electronic aids, including four power modes (Race, Sport, Rain, Custom), eight levels of traction control (plus off), wheelie control, launch control, clutchless shifting, adjustable ABS, and everything is cornering-aware, thanks to an IMU.

There’s no word yet on the exact date of arrival, so consult with your MV Agusta dealer.

2020 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Specs

ENGINE

Type: Inline-4

Displacement: 998cc

Bore x stroke: 79 x 50.9mm

Maximum power: 208 horsepower @ 13,000 rpm

Maximum torque: 86 ft-lbs @ 11,000 rpm

Maximum speed: Over 186 mph

Compression ratio: 13.4:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc

Fueling: 4 lower fuel injectors by Mikuni w/ 4 upper fuel injectors by Magnet Marelli; Mikuni throttle body

Cooling: Liquid and oil

Transmission: Cassette-style 6-speed w/ clutchless shifting

CHASSIS

Frame: Chromoly trellis w/ adjustable aluminum swingarm

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable semi-active Öhlins NIX EC 43mm fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension: travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable semi-active Öhlins EC TTX shock; 4.7 inches

Wheels: Forged aluminum alloy

Front wheel: 17 x 3.50

Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00 Tires: Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 200/55 x 17

Front brakes: Floating 320mm discs w/ Brembo Stylema calipers and Brembo radial pump

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo hydraulics

ABS: Bosch 9 Plus with Race Mode and RLM

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 55.7 inches

Rake: N/A

Trail: 3.82 inches

Seat height: 33.3 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.2 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 35 mpg

Curb weight: 410 pounds

COLORS

Ago Red/Dark Metallic Matt Grey/Matt Carbon

Metallic Avio Grey/Fluo Yellow/Dark Metallic Matt Grey/Matt Carbon

2020 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Price: $32,000 MSRP

2020 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Photo Gallery