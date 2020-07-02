Ducati Museum Reopens July 4 in Borgo Panigale, Bologna

After an extended closure due to Italian efforts to combat COVID-19, the Ducati Museum in Bologna is opening on July 4. The opening is limited, however, with the museum only available to the public on Saturdays and Sundays until August. The museum will be open on weekdays on August 3-7 and 17-21, in addition to the weekends. Ducati is aiming to reopen the museum seven days a week by September 30.

Visitors are required to follow protocol and several rules:

You must reserve a date and time for your entry. Every 15 minutes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Ducati Museum will allow seven visitors into the facility.

You will have your temperature checked at the entrance. The maximum allowable body temperature is 37.5 C (99.5 F).

You must stay one meter (39 inches) from other people.

You must wear a facemask.

You cannot touch any exhibits or surfaces in the Ducati Museum.

Your visit to the museum cannot exceed 45 minutes.

There is no coatroom service or lockers available. You can only bring a few personal belongings—no luggage, large backpacks, or bulky bags.

Although the guided tours of the Ducati factory remain unavailable, a ticket includes a 45-minute guided tour of the Fisica In Moto educational laboratory.

While you are visiting, you can use a digital guide to help you get the most out of your time in the museum. The Guided Tour mode is a chronological tour, while the Narrative Path focuses on four themes—Ducati history, racing history, standard model history, and socio-cultural context.

The standard entrance fee to the Ducati Museum is €32. However, until September 30, Ducati is offering a “Let’s restart together” ticket price of €25. Since it opened in 1998, the Ducati Museum has had 650,000 admissions.

Currently, there is a virtual tour of the Ducati Museum at Ducati.com, and a virtual tour of the production lines is in the works.