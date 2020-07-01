Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Motorcycle Racing News AMA Supercross/Motocross 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series Start Postponed To August

The status of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Series suffered another blow, as promoter MX  Sports Pro Racing says that the opening AMA National Championship rounds for July are postponed. The Circle K Ironman National in Indiana and the GEICO Motorcycle WW Ranch National in Florida are the casualties of the July COVID-19 inspired purge, with the hope that the races can be run in August.

2019 Spring Creek Motocross National Results and Coverage - Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac

Currently, MX Sports Pro Racing is offering no schedule for the 2020 season. Previous plans had racing to run from July 18 at Ironman Raceway to October 10 at Fox Raceway in California. Other venues without dates include Washougal MX Park in Washington, High Point Raceway in Pennsylvania, and Loretta Lynn MX in Tennessee. The series is working to have 11 rounds, with a possible 12th meeting. However, the latest postponement makes a 12th round much less likely.

Regardless, MX Sports Pro Racing CEO Carrie Russell remains adamant that the series will happen in 2020. “It is our sole focus to host a successful season that will not only allow us to crown a pair of AMA National Champions, but will also allow our incredibly loyal fanbase to celebrate the return of racing by cheering on their favorite riders,” she said. “These are extraordinary times that have had a significant impact on our industry, and that has called for us to take unprecedented action on behalf of the well-being of our community. This sport is a family, and we will not be deterred from accomplishing our goal, despite this adversity.”

2019 Spring Creek Motocross National Results - Zach Osborne
Zach Osborne

“We remain steadfast in bringing everyone the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship they deserve,” Russell stated. “Our event organizers have put in far too much effort, while our broadcast partners, series sponsors, manufacturers, participants, and fans have all shown tremendous patience. We owe it to all of them to bring this season to fruition, and we’ll do everything in our power to make that happen.”

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

