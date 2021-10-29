2022 Aprilia Tuareg 660 First Look (8 Fast Facts for Adventure)

We’re finally getting a good look at the 2022 Aprilia Tuareg 660. While we don’t have a full spec sheet yet, that won’t stop us from letting you know what we know.
- The 2022 Aprilia Tuareg 660 is based on the same platform as the RS 660 and Tuono 660, according to Aprilia. We’re not sure what that means beyond the DOHC parallel-twin motor, which Aprilia says is “redesigned” and “fine-tuned to handle even the most demanding off-road riding.” Maximum output is 80 horsepower and 52 ft-lbs of torque.
- The ergonomics are “specifically designed for off-road riding.” Aprilia describes the Tuareg as having a “slender body volume.” Update: Seat height is 33.8 inches, with a low-seat option.
- Aprilia describes the new 660 Adventure bike as having “long-travel suspension.” No numbers are quoted by Aprilia, though a spokesman claims the Tuareg’s suspension “guarantees its capability tackling any obstacle, with a comfortable ride on the road, and when touring.” Update: Aprilia claims 9.4 inches of travel at both ends. Wheelbase is 59 inches, and ground clearance is 9.5 inches.
- Dry weight is claimed to be 412 pounds. It’s always disappointing when manufacturers throw around the meaningless “dry weight” without clarifying what “dry” is—it’s not consistent from brand to brand. C’mon, Aprilia. Quote the weight with a full tank of gas. Speaking of that, we don’t have word on what the fuel capacity is. Update: Aprilia is now claiming a 449-pound wet weight and a 4.75-gallon fuel tank.
- There are electronics-galore on the new Tuareg 660. Four customizable Riding Modes are a great start. Adjustability includes power delivery, traction control, and engine braking. As an adventure-touring motorcycle, it has cruise control. To make it easy to set the electronics up, there’s a five-inch TFT dash. ABS is defeatable—either front-wheel only, or both wheels.
- Aprilia plans to offer a wide range of accessories. An owner can customize the Tuareg to be more off-road capable, or more comfortable for touring applications.
- The list price of the 2022 Aprilia Tuareg 660 starts at $11,999. At that price, you get the Acid Gold and Martian Red color options. Drop $12,599 on the table, and Indaco Tagelmust is yours. Aprilia describes the blue, white, and red Indaco Tagelmust as a nostalgic graphic. We think it looks great.
- Preordering starts on November 3 in Europe and November 10 in the United States. Delivery of the 2022 Aprilia Tuareg 660 commences in the first quarter of 2022. Update: Aprilia has narrowed it down to February.