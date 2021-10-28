2022 Triumph Bonneville Gold Line Edition Lineup First Look (67 Photos)

Triumph is always thinking of new ways to package its motorcycle. This time it’s eight Bonneville Gold Line Editions. These 2022 Triumph Bonnevilles get custom-style paint jobs, with gold pinstriping as the common feature connecting the models. Mechanically, all the Gold Line motorcycles are identical to the standard versions. Here’s a rundown of the paint schemes and prices:
Bonneville T100 Gold Line Edition ($11,450 MSRP)
- Fuel tank: Silver Ice with Competition Green tank infill edged with hand-painted gold lining
and Gold Line logo
- Fenders and side panels: Silver Ice with Competition Green side panel stripes, model-specific new
white and gold Bonneville T100 logo, and hand-painted gold lining
- Optional Silver Ice flyscreen
Bonneville T120 Gold Line Edition ($13,100)
- Fuel tank: Silver Ice with Competition Green tank infill edged with hand-painted gold lining
and Gold Line logo
- Fenders and side panels: Silver Ice with Competition Green side panel stripes, model-specific new
white and gold Bonneville T120 logo, and hand-painted gold lining
- Optional Silver Ice flyscreen
Bonneville T120 Black Gold Line Edition ($13,100)
- Fuel tank, fenders, headlight bowl, side panels: Matt Sapphire Black
- Fuel tank infill: Edged with hand-painted gold lining and Gold Line logo
- Side panels: Matt Silver Ice stripe graphics with new model-specific black-and-gold Bonneville T120 Black logos, and hand-painted gold lining
- Optional Matt Sapphire Black flyscreen
Bonneville Speedmaster Gold Line Edition ($14,200)
- Fuel tank: Silver Ice with Sapphire Black twin stripe design and brushed foil knee pads, all edged with hand-painted gold lining and Gold Line logo
- Headlight bowl, fenders, and side panels: Sapphire Black with new model-specific gold-and-silver Bonneville Speedmaster logos, and hand-painted gold lining
- Optional Sapphire Black short front fender
Bonneville Bobber Gold Line Edition ($14,200)
- Fuel tank and fenders: Carnival Red with gold Triumph tank logos and Gold Line logo, Sapphire Black twin stripe design and brushed foil knee pads, edged with hand-painted gold lining
- Side panels: Sapphire Black with new model-specific gold-and-silver Bonneville Bobber logo and hand-painted gold lining
- Optional Carnival Red short front fender
Street Scrambler Gold Line Edition ($11,950)
- Fuel tank: Matt Pacific Blue with Graphite stripe, gold Triumph tank logos, and Gold Line logo; hand-painted gold lining alongside the tank stripe and around the brushed foil knee pads
- Fenders and side panel: Matt Jet Black with new gold Street Scrambler logo on side panel
- Optional Matt Pacific Blue flyscreen and high-mount fender
Scrambler 1200 XC Gold Line Edition ($15,100)
- Fuel tank: Carnival Red and Storm Grey with Aluminum Silver stripe, brushed foil knee pads, hand-painted gold lining, and Gold Line logo
- Side panel and headlight bowl: Jet Black
Scrambler 1200 XE Gold Line Edition ($16,500)
- Fuel tank: Baja Orange and Silver Ice with Pure White stripe, brushed foil knee pads, hand-painted gold lining, and Gold Line logo
- Side panel and headlight bowl: Jet Black
Look for the 2022 Triumph Bonneville Gold Line Edition lineup at your local dealer just in time for Christmas. Move fast, as these are ’22-only special editions.
2022 Triumph Bonneville T100 Gold Line Edition Photo Gallery
We have tested the Triumph Bonneville T100
2022 Triumph Bonneville T120 Gold Line Edition Photo Gallery
We have tested the Triumph Bonneville T120
2022 Triumph Bonneville T120 Black Gold Line Edition Photo Gallery
2022 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Gold Line Edition Photo Gallery
We have tested the 2022 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
2022 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Gold Line Edition Photo Gallery
We have tested the Triumph Bonneville Bobber
2022 Triumph Street Scrambler Gold Line Edition Photo Gallery
We have tested the Triumph Street Scrambler
2022 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC Gold Line Edition Photo Gallery
We have tested the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC
2022 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE Gold Line Edition Photo Gallery
We have tested the 2022 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE