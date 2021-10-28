2022 Triumph Bonneville Gold Line Edition Lineup First Look (67 Photos)

On this week’s Motos & Friends we explore the theme of travel and touring. Our ‘Moto’ is Honda’s NC750X… a super user-friendly and incredibly versatile middleweight that won’t break the bank. Interestingly, with the addition of Honda’s luggage system, NC750X has a downright amazing amount of carrying capacity. The bike comes in both standard shift and DCT flavors, and Don Williams gives us his thoughts on the DCT—Dual Clutch Transmission—version.

Our chat this week comes from long-time friend Neale Bayly. Neale and I have been fellow moto-journalists for approaching two decades, generally roaring around the globe testing the latest and greatest. All very cool and all that, but for those of you who have not heard of Neale, nor did you catch his TV show Neale Bayly Rides on either Speed when it was around, or on YouTube now, then hopefully you’ll find this conversation quite interesting. For those of you that have heard of this self-styled ‘philanthropic adventurer’, you’ll hear the genesis behind Neale’s true passion in life, raising money for his Wellspring Foundation, a charity based around motorcycling that raises money for both an orphanage in Peru, and subsequently for another in Africa.

If the mood takes you, you can contact Neale in one of several different ways below, and he’d love to hear from you. If you feel like taking a Neale Bayly Ride, or you just want to feed your soul a little and donate to Wellspring, then please check out the links below

Wellspring

Nealebaylyrides

2021 Honda NC750X DCT review