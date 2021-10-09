2022 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 First Look (10 Fast Facts for Sport-Touring)

When the Street Triple 765 showed up, we thought we’d never see the 675 inline-3 again. However, the Triumph Trident 660 revived the smaller triple, and now we get the 2022 Triumph Tiger Sport 660. The Trident is a capable sportbike, and the new Tiger Sport 660 takes the platform into the world of adventure-touring. Here’s a closer look at the smallest Tiger yet.
- The 2022 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is street-focused. Like the Tiger Sport 850 before it, the Tiger Sport 660 has 17-inch street tires—that seals the deal as far as off-road capability goes. This is a pure street-going motorcycle with adventure styling, which includes a bit more suspension travel and taller seat height to enhance your view of the world as you tour or commute.
- The Tiger Sport 660 gets the same motor as the Trident, and in the same tune. That means an identical 80-horsepower peak delivered at 10,250 rpm, and maximum torque output of 47 ft-lbs at 6250 rpm.
- Touring bona fides come from integrated mounts for panniers. Although the side cases are an accessory, the Tiger Sport 660 comes from the factory with mountings integrated into the rear subframe. A 52-liter top box is also optional, and it will swallow up two full-face helmets.
- The 4.5-gallon fuel tank and estimated fuel consumption of 44 mpg work out to a range of just under 200 miles. That’s a decent number for a touring bike, though not up to ADV expectations.
- Michelin Road 5 tires are all about long wear and high-performance in the wet. When you’re touring, you never know when the weather will come after you, so Triumph slipped a pair of tires on the Tiger Sport 660 that can handle inclement weather. When Senior Editor Nic de Sena tested the Michelin Road 5 rubber, he came away impressed by the tires’ performance in the wet and dry.
- Showa handles the longish-travel suspension. The Showa suspension on the 2022 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is on the basic side. The fork is non-adjustable, though of the inverted persuasions with cartridge internals. The shock allows remote hydraulic adjustment of spring preload, plus rebound damping adjustment. Wheel travel at both ends is just under six inches—long for a street bike, modest for ADV.
- With the longer suspension travel comes a higher seat height. The Tiger Sport 660’s seat is 32.8 inches above the pavement—a bit higher than a Tiger Sport 850.
- The windscreen can be adjusted with one hand while riding.
- The electronics suite on the Tiger Sport 660 includes two power modes, switchable traction control, and a ride-by-wire throttle, plus a TFT display to monitor it all. There’s also a slip-and-assist clutch, though no quickshifter. The My Triumph system, which coordinates your smartphone and the Tiger Sport 660, is optional.
- The list price for the 2022 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is $9295. That puts it in the price range and general category as the BMW F 750 GS ($9995), Honda NC750X ($8499), Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS ($8399), Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ($9399), and Yamaha Ténéré 700 ($9999). You have plenty of time to think about it, as the Tiger Sport 660 won’t be at Triumph dealers until February.
2022 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-3
- Displacement: 660cc
- Bore x stroke: 74.0 x 51.1mm
- Maximum power: 80 horsepower @ 10,250 rpm
- Maximum torque: 47 ft-lbs @ 6250 rpm
- Compression ratio: 11.95:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet-multiple w/ assist and slipper functions
- Final drive: X-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel perimeter w/ steel swingarm
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa SFF inverted 41mm fork; 5.9 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-free, spring-preload adjustable Showa shock; 5.9 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 17 x 5.5
- Tires: Michelin Road 5
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 310mm discs w/ Nissin 2-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 255mm disc w/ Nissin single-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 55.8 inches
- Rake: 23.1 degrees
- Trail: 3.8 inches
- Seat height: 32.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 44 mpg
- Curb weight: 454 pounds
COLORS
- Lucerne Blue/Sapphire Black
- Korosi Red/Graphite
- Graphite/Sapphire Black
2022 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price: $9295 MSRP