2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS First Look (9 Fast Facts + 42 photos)

As high-end as the MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR is, not everyone needs or wants the bleeding edge of performance. The new 2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS drops it down a notch, offering less sophisticated high-performance suspension and a few other changes. Here’s where the RS and the RR differ:

  1. The RR has electronically controlled semi-active Öhlins suspension, unlike the RS.

2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS First Look: Price

  1. The 2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS uses suspension from Marzocchi and Sachs. There’s a beefy 50mm inverted Marzocchi fork, which offers full manual adjustability. The Sachs piggyback-reservoir shock has full adjustability and linkage mounting on the bottom. For riders who aren’t entirely sold on constantly adjusted suspension damping, the RS is a less expensive way to get into the MV Agusta world without compromising.
  1. The ergonomics are kinder and gentler on the RS than the RR. With higher-rise clip-ons and lower footpegs, the ergos on the RS are more relaxed than the RR. Additionally, the seat padding on the RS is softer.

2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS First Look: MSRP

  1. MV Agusta positions the RS as being a potential sport-tourer. A press person mentioned “long distance” favorably when describing the RS’s seating position. New rearview mirrors increase access to the view behind you, hinting that you might be cruising along at a sedate enough pace to have someone come up to you and the RS from behind.
  1. The RS gets the same 208-horsepower inline-4 as the RR, though with different cam timing. The RS’s camshafts boost low-rpm and midrange torque, while preserving peak horsepower. The cams are aided and abetted by header changes. The motor is Euro 5 spec.

2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS First Look: Specs

  1. A quickshifter with 3rd generation software is part of the RS package.
  1. MV Agusta has moved to a Continental MK100 for ABS. There’s a new IMU on the motorcycle, so ABS is cornering-aware.

2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS First Look: Colors

  1. There’s a 5.5-inch TFT display to help the rider keep track of the setup of the 1000 RS.
  2. Although we don’t have a US price yet, if you want to buy a 2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS, the base price is €25,500 on the east side of the Atlantic. We don’t have an arrival date at American dealers, either.

2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Inline-4
  • Displacement: 998cc
  • Bore x stroke: 79 x 50.9mm
  • Maximum power: 208 horsepower @ 13,000 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 86 ft-lbs @ 11,000 rpm
    Maximum speed: Over 186 mph
  • Compression ratio: 13.4:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc
  • Fueling: 4 lower fuel injectors by Mikuni w/ 4 upper fuel injectors by Magnet Marelli; Mikuni throttle body
  • Cooling: Liquid and oil
  • Transmission: Cassette-style 6-speed w/ quickshifter
  • Clutch: Wet multidisc w/ slipper function actuated by Brembo radial hydraulic pump
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Chromoly trellis w/ adjustable aluminum swingarm
  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Marzocchi 50mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches
  • Rear suspension: travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Sachs piggyback-reservoir shock; 4.7 inches
  • Wheels: Forged aluminum
  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
  • Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00
    Tires: Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 200/55 x 17
  • Front brakes: Floating 320mm discs w/ Brembo Stylema calipers and Brembo radial pump
  • Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo hydraulics
  • ABS: Cornering-aware Continental MK100 w/ rear-wheel lift mitigation

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 55.7 inches
  • Rake: N/A
  • Trail: 3.82 inches
  • Seat height: 33.3 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 4.2 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 35 mpg
  • Curb weight: N/A

COLORS

  • Ago Red/Matt Metallic Dark Grey
  • Magnum Silver/Matt Metallic Dark Grey

2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS Price: €25,500 MSRP

2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS Photo Gallery

