2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS First Look (9 Fast Facts + 42 photos)

As high-end as the MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR is, not everyone needs or wants the bleeding edge of performance. The new 2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS drops it down a notch, offering less sophisticated high-performance suspension and a few other changes. Here’s where the RS and the RR differ:
- The RR has electronically controlled semi-active Öhlins suspension, unlike the RS.
- The 2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS uses suspension from Marzocchi and Sachs. There’s a beefy 50mm inverted Marzocchi fork, which offers full manual adjustability. The Sachs piggyback-reservoir shock has full adjustability and linkage mounting on the bottom. For riders who aren’t entirely sold on constantly adjusted suspension damping, the RS is a less expensive way to get into the MV Agusta world without compromising.
- The ergonomics are kinder and gentler on the RS than the RR. With higher-rise clip-ons and lower footpegs, the ergos on the RS are more relaxed than the RR. Additionally, the seat padding on the RS is softer.
- MV Agusta positions the RS as being a potential sport-tourer. A press person mentioned “long distance” favorably when describing the RS’s seating position. New rearview mirrors increase access to the view behind you, hinting that you might be cruising along at a sedate enough pace to have someone come up to you and the RS from behind.
- The RS gets the same 208-horsepower inline-4 as the RR, though with different cam timing. The RS’s camshafts boost low-rpm and midrange torque, while preserving peak horsepower. The cams are aided and abetted by header changes. The motor is Euro 5 spec.
- A quickshifter with 3rd generation software is part of the RS package.
- MV Agusta has moved to a Continental MK100 for ABS. There’s a new IMU on the motorcycle, so ABS is cornering-aware.
- There’s a 5.5-inch TFT display to help the rider keep track of the setup of the 1000 RS.
- Although we don’t have a US price yet, if you want to buy a 2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS, the base price is €25,500 on the east side of the Atlantic. We don’t have an arrival date at American dealers, either.
2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-4
- Displacement: 998cc
- Bore x stroke: 79 x 50.9mm
- Maximum power: 208 horsepower @ 13,000 rpm
- Maximum torque: 86 ft-lbs @ 11,000 rpm
Maximum speed: Over 186 mph
- Compression ratio: 13.4:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc
- Fueling: 4 lower fuel injectors by Mikuni w/ 4 upper fuel injectors by Magnet Marelli; Mikuni throttle body
- Cooling: Liquid and oil
- Transmission: Cassette-style 6-speed w/ quickshifter
- Clutch: Wet multidisc w/ slipper function actuated by Brembo radial hydraulic pump
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Chromoly trellis w/ adjustable aluminum swingarm
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Marzocchi 50mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension: travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Sachs piggyback-reservoir shock; 4.7 inches
- Wheels: Forged aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00
Tires: Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 200/55 x 17
- Front brakes: Floating 320mm discs w/ Brembo Stylema calipers and Brembo radial pump
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo hydraulics
- ABS: Cornering-aware Continental MK100 w/ rear-wheel lift mitigation
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 55.7 inches
- Rake: N/A
- Trail: 3.82 inches
- Seat height: 33.3 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.2 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 35 mpg
- Curb weight: N/A
COLORS
- Ago Red/Matt Metallic Dark Grey
- Magnum Silver/Matt Metallic Dark Grey
2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS Price: €25,500 MSRP