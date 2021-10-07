2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS First Look (9 Fast Facts + 42 photos)

To start this week off we’ve chosen to highlight some of the new machines announced in the past week. We’re coming up to new motorcycle season when the manufacturers roll out their new models and so Editor Don Williams takes us through the newly announced Suzuki GSX-S1000GT; the Yamaha YZF R6-GYTR; Triumph’s new Speed Triple 1200 RR; the Moto Guzzi V1000 Mandello, and last but not least, the new retro-styled Kawasaki Z650 RS.

In the second segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams follows up with bike builder and long distance rider John Tagley, who recently completed his 24-hour endurance run as he promised. John takes us through his various preparations and the effort it took to complete his personal mileage best. I won’t spoil the surprise, but I can tell you he managed to put on more miles in 24 hours than a lot of people do in one year.

We hope you enjoy the show!

Cholo Road King 24 hour challenge

John Tagley j.e.t.film Instagram