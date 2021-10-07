2022 Kawasaki Z900 SE First Look (5 Fast Facts + Photos)

Suspension and braking enhancements lead the charge for the new 2022 Kawasaki Z900 SE. Based on the Z900 ABS, the SE adds prestigious brand names such as Öhlins and Brembo to the mix. Let’s go over what makes the SE tick.
- The 2022 Z90 SE has an Öhlins S46 shock. It’s a fully adjustable unit, with a remote spring-preload adjuster. As with the standard Z900, the shock sits in a nearly horizontal position.
- Although not a premium brand name unit, the inverted fork is new. Compared to the standard Z900, the SE’s fork adds compression damping, giving the 41mm fork full damping adjustability.
- Kawasaki has set up the new suspension with softer initial action. According to a Kawasaki insider, the new settings provide “an increased sense of contact with the road.”
- The front brake calipers are now Brembo M4.32 units. Along with Brembo resin brake pads and stainless-steel braided brake lines, the result in increased braking force.
- The list price of the new 2022 Z900 SE is $10,699. That’s a $1500 premium over the Z900 ABS.
We have tested the Kawasaki Z900 ABS
2022 Kawasaki Z900 SE Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-4
- Displacement: 948cc
- Bore x stroke: 73.4 x 56.0mm
- Compression ratio: 11.8:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ 36mm Keihin throttle bodies
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Final drive: Sealed chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: High-tensile steel trellis
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 41mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable Öhlins S46 shock; 5.5 inches
- Tires: Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 300mm petal-type discs w/ 4-piston Brembo M4.32 calipers and Nissan radial-pump master cylinder
- Rear brakes: 250mm petal-type disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 57.3 inches
- Rake: 24.9 degrees
- Trail: 4.3 inches
- Seat height: 31.5 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons
- Curb weight: 470 pounds
- Color: Metallic Spark Black/Candy Lime Green
2022 Kawasaki Z900 SE Price: $10,699