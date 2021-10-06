MotoGP Bikes On The Auction Block: Bonhams Autumn Stafford Sale 2021

If you’re a MotoGP fan, you have undoubtedly fantasized about owning one of those amazing racing motorcycles. On October 9 and 10, five MotoGP bikes will be auctioned at the Bonhams Autumn Stafford Sale as part of The Classic Motorcycle Mechanics Show at Staffordshire County Showground, 25 miles north of Birmingham, England. Bidding can be done via Bonhams website, over the phone, or in person.

The Aprilia MotoGP racebikes are from Phil Morris Road Racing Collection, and were sourced from the Paul Bird Motorsport team efforts from 2012 to 2014. Since 2015, satellite teams lease motorcycles from factories, making it near-impossible to buy a MotoGP bike as factories rarely sell their babies.

Here are the five MotoGP racing motorcycles up for sale:

Michael Laverty scored a total of nine GP Championship points on this Paul Bird Motorsport 2014 PBM-ART Aprilia. It is MotoGP-spec, including racing carbon fiber disc brakes. It runs, and the minimum estimated selling price is £40,000.

This is Broc Parkes’ number one bike for the 2014 MotoGP campaign by Paul Bird Motorsport. While the GPMS-built chassis and Magneti Marelli electronics are included, the motorcycle is not complete. Due to its condition, the bike might be had for as little as £30,000.

This Paul Bird Motosport 2012 Aprilia ART MotoGP racer was campaigned by James Ellison in 2012 and Yonny Hernandez the following year. The motorcycle has a stock Aprilia RSV4 street bike engine, ECU, and electronics. However, it sells with the factory Aprilia motor, ECU, racing part, and bodywork, so it can be returned to its full MotoGP glory. Bonham estimates a minimum selling price of £40,000.

James Ellison, Yonny Hernandez, and Michael Laverty all raced this Paul Bird Motosport 2012 Aprilia ART motorcycle. Ellison campaigned this MotoGP bike in 2012, with Hernandez and Laverty sharing it in 2013. The racebike has been untouched since its final race. Look for £30,000 to be the minimum selling price.

Broc Parkes’ backup bike from the 2014 season features a 230-horsepower Aprilia factory-built RSV4 motor. This motorcycle features carbon fiber bodywork, Öhlins fork, Paul Bird Motorsport exhaust system, and FGR triple clamps. The ECU with the final 2014 data is included, along with Magneti Marelli electronics. The motorcycle is in running condition and is expected to sell for at least £40,000.

If you can settle for a Moto3 motorcycle ridden by a future MotoGP World Champion, then take a look at this 2016 Leopard Racing KTM. While it’s not the bike Joan Mir rode to the Moto3 title in 2017, Mir did finish the year in P5. It was updated after Leopard Racing sold the bike, and then returned to 2016 spec when Phil Morris acquired it in 2020.

Photography courtesy of Bonhams.

MotoGP Bikes On The Auction Block Photo Gallery