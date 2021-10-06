2022 Kawasaki KX450SR First Look (7 Fast Facts + Photos)

Kawasaki has jumped into the special edition motocrosser milieu with the 2022 Kawasaki KX450SR. This is not a warmed-over version of the standard KX450, as there are significant upgrades to the motor and chassis. Let’s take a closer look at the motorcycle that Jason Anderson and Adam Cianciarulo will be rolling up to the gate in the upcoming 2022 Monster Energy Supercross and AMA National Motocross series.
- The engine gets changes from intake to exhaust. The intake ports are polished for smoother airflow, and the spent charge flows through a Pro Circuit Ti-6 Pro titanium exhaust system. To take maximum advantage of these improvements over the standard KX450, the 2022 Kawasaki KX450SR gets its own ECU settings. The KX450SR’s coned disc-spring hydraulic clutch gets a Kawasaki Racing Team Hinson Racing Billetproof aluminum clutch cover that dissipates heat better than the stock cover—it also looks cool.
- The final drive system on the 2022 Kawasaki KX450SR gets attention. A D.I.D. 520ERT3 gold chain sends the power to a Renthal Ultralight rear sprocket. That drives the rear D.I.D. DirtStar ST-X wheel. The front wheel is also an ST-X unit. Dunlop Geomax MX3S tires are mounted on the rims.
- KYB suspension is used front and rear, replacing last year’s Showa units. The exterior of the KYB fork tubes gets DLC, while the interior walls have a Kashima Coat added. These treatments result in smoother fork action.
- The fork legs are grasped by XTrig ROCS triple clamps. Features of the Revolutionary Opposing Clamp System setup include perfect roundness in the clamping area, reduced fork twisting, and lighter weight. These are high-end clamps used by top racers in MXGP and the US Nationals.
- The XTrig PHDS handlebar mount is bolted onto the triple claims. These bar clamps have a Progressive Handlebar Damping System that absorbs engine and chassis vibration, while also softening the blow of inevitable vertical and horizontal hits. The claim is this XTrig system results in improved steering precision. Additionally, a rider can fine-tune the ergonomics by exploring the 12 different mounting positions for the Renthal Fatbar handlebar.
- The style-conscious will appreciate the special edition graphics on the KX450SR, including the Monster Energy logo. Don’t miss the bike-specific green decals on the Pro Circuit titanium muffler and carbon fiber exhaust cap.
- You don’t have to wait to buy a 2022 Kawasaki KX450SR—it should be in the dealers now. Crack open that piggy bank, as the SR runs $12,399—that’s a $2900 premium over the standard KX450.
2022 Kawasaki KX450SR Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
- Displacement: 449cc
- Bore x stroke: 96.0 x 62.1mm
- Compression ratio: 12.5:1
- Starting: Electric
- Fueling: EFI w/ 44mm Keihin throttle body
- Exhaust: Pro Circuit Ti-6 Pro
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ coned-disc spring
- Final drive: D.I.D. 520ERT3 chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Aluminum perimeter
- Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar
- Front suspension; travel: Compression- and rebound-damping adjustable KYB 49mm inverted fork; 12.0 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB piggyback reservoir shock; 12.1 inches
- Wheels: D.I.D DirtStar ST-X
- Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX3S
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 120/80 x 19
- Front brake: 270mm Braking semi-floating petal disc w/ dual-piston Nissin caliper
- Rear brake: 250mm Braking petal disc w/ single-piston Nissin caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
- Rake: 27.4 degrees
- Trail: 4.8 inches
- Seat height: 37.6 inches
- Ground clearance: 13.4 inches
- Fuel Capacity: 1.6 gallons
- Curb weight: 243 pounds
- Color: Lime Green
2022 Kawasaki KX450SR Price: $12,399 MSRP