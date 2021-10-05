2022 Beta RR Race Edition 4-Strokes First Look (4 Fast Facts + Photos)

The four-motorcycle lineup of the 2022 Beta RR Race Edition four-strokes are here, and they include two significant updates. There are four flavors—480, 430, 390, and 350—available this year from the boutique Italian brand.
- On-demand traction control is now part of the RR Race Edition four-stroke arsenal. Controlled by the dual-map Kokusan ignition system, the rider needs only push a handlebar-mounted button to engage, or disengage, traction control. There are two power maps, with the button on the upper frame tube, just above the gas cap.
- All four 2022 Beta RR Race Edition four-strokes use a revalved KYB close-cartridge fork. The KYB AOS spring fork keeps the oil and air separated for more consistent damping, as cavitation is reduced. According to a Beta insider, the new valve setting will “provide more suppleness over rocky terrain.”
- The four RR Race Edition four-strokes share the same chassis, with the motors an interesting mixing and matching of bores, strokes, and displacements. The 350 and 390 share the same 88mm bore, with the 350 using a 6mm shorter stroke. The 430 and 480 have an identical 60.8mm stroke, with the 480 enjoying a 5mm wider piston. Of the four models, the 390 has the longest stroke (63.4mm) and the 480 gets the largest bore (100mm).
- You’ll be able to ride one of the 2022 Beta RR Race Edition four-strokes in December. The prices for the 480, 430, 390, and 350 have not been announced.
We have tested the Beta 350 RR
2022 Beta 480 RR (430 RR, 390 RR, and 350 RR) Race Edition Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke
- Displacement: 478cc (430: 431cc; 390: 386cc; 350: 349cc)
- Bore x stroke: 100 x 60.8mm (430: 95 x 60.8mm; 390: 88 x 63.4mm; 350: 88 x 57.4mm)
- Compression ratio: 11.9:1 (430: 12:3:1; 390: 12.5:1; 350: 13.2:1)
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 titanium valves
- Fueling: 42mm throttle body /w dual injectors
- Ignition: Dual-map Kokusan w/ traction control
- Starting: Electric (kickstarter optional; 125: kickstarter only)
- Lubrication: Twin oil pumps; engine and transmission oil separate
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet diaphragm-style
- Final drive: O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Double-cradle chromoly steel
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB AOS closed cartridge 48mm fork; 11.6 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Sachs ZF piggyback-reservoir shock; 11.4 inches
- Rims: Excel Takasago
- Tires: Metzeler 6 Days Extreme
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 140/80 x 18
- Front brake: 260mm Galfer rotor w/ 4-piston Nissin caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm Galfer rotor w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.7 inches
- Seat height: 37 inches
- Ground clearance: 12.6 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 2.4 gallons
- Curb weight: 253 pounds (390 and 350: 251 pounds)
2022 Beta RR Race Edition 4-Strokes Prices: MSRP $TBA