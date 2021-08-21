CopperJoint Compression Socks and Sleeve Review: Riding Tested

As much as I enjoy testing motorcycle gear, I won’t go to the extreme and sacrifice my body for a review. I leave that up to the manufacturers and testing labs. However, this time I hurt myself first and needed help in recovery. So, I tried the CopperJoint Long Copper Compression Socks and CopperJoint Copper Knee Compression Sleeve. Big disclaimer—I am a believer that certain homeopathic remedies work for some people in specific circumstances. This is my experience, and I hope you get the same results.

Some people wear copper bracelets because they believe copper will help them with aches and pains. The products from CopperJoint take the copper to the area that you feel needs help. CopperJoint claims its products have fused copper to the fabric threads at a molecular level, so the copper retains 99 percent of its properties even after 40 washes. Keep in mind that copper has not been proven effective for joint pain in independent double-blind scientific studies. However, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t help some people. In my case, I believe it worked for me.

Here is how I know or at least think I know. I tripped into a stone staircase wearing only house slippers. As I stumbled forward after smashing my right big toe into the first step, I then hit the same toe into the second step. In my younger days, I broke many toes in martial arts training, so I know the sound and the feeling. Regardless of what an X-ray might show, it hurt. Not only did I crunch my toe, but I also tweaked my knee and pulled something in my calf.

I iced my toe when it happened and then went on about my business. In the morning, it was painful to walk for all my right-leg reasons. I taped my toes together as I was instructed by my podiatrist many years ago. I then tested how it felt to walk with the newly taped toe.

Unfortunately, it hurt to walk on it, plus my knee and calf were both sore. It was time to try the Long Copper Compression Socks and Copper Knee Compression Sleeves I received from CopperJoint.

I walked around a bit without them to get a sense of my pain level, and then I put them on. To my surprise, all the painful spots were diminished to a level of just being aware that I had wrecked them the day before. If the copper-infused socks sleeve had not helped, I would have taken Aleve.

CopperJoint states that all its copper-infused garments are moisture-wicking, eliminate odors caused by microbes, and offer UPF 50+ sun protection. According to the EPA, copper is an antimicrobial metal, and microbes are dispatched within hours on a copper surface.

A good friend and riding buddy happened to mention to me the day before that he wears compression socks on his all-day rides to help promote blood flow. Having no previous experience with compression garments, I did a lot of reading.

The science behind compression garments is solid—doctors can prescribe them. Over-the-counter compression socks can benefit people who sit for long periods, as we do from gas-stop to gas-stop on long rides.

According to the Mayo Clinic, compression stockings “gently squeeze your legs in a way that helps promote blood flow from the legs back toward the heart. Thigh or waist-high stockings help reduce pooling of blood in the legs and help prevent lightheadedness or falling when you stand up. Stockings that rise to just below the knee help limit lower leg swelling due to fluid buildup. They may also help prevent venous ulcers and can prevent the development of blood clots in the leg, especially if used after surgery or when you may be inactive for a while. In addition, compression stockings can help lessen the pain caused by varicose veins.”

I just completed 2600 miles in seven days on my customized-for-comfort Yamaha Venture, and I wore the CopperJoint Long Compression Socks every day. I get lightheaded getting off the bike after sitting for as few as two hours between stops. With the compression socks on, I wasn’t lightheaded getting off the bike even once in seven days of riding.

The CopperJoint Socks box lists as the first unique feature that the copper has an outstanding antimicrobial function. I take that to mean less stink. Gross topic warning: skip the next paragraph if you are a clean freak.

To test this, I didn’t wash them for four days. I was wearing my TCX Fuel waterproof (read that as not very breathable) boots in 90-to-100 degree weather from 6 a.m to 10 p.m. daily. I gave the socks a smell test every night and every morning. By the fourth night, they were hard and crunchy, but didn’t smell at all—my feet don’t normally stink, and I always have changed into clean socks daily before this test. I washed them in the shower in the evening, and they were dry the next morning. Although I brought extra socks for the seven-day ride, I only wore the single pair of CopperJoint Long Compression socks the whole time.

Now that I know how well these socks work for me and I will only be wearing (bringing) them for my next four-day ride.

CopperJoint’s products do come with a guarantee. “As experts in our field,” it states on the CopperJoint website, “we know exactly what will work and what won’t, and we’re committed to ensuring each and every one of our customers is pain-free in 30 days or less. We really do mean this. If you are not completely happy with your CopperJoint product or if it hasn’t solved your aches or pains within the first 30 days of use, we will give all your money back, no question asked.”

If you try any CopperJoint product and it doesn’t work for you, let us know if you have a problem getting the guarantee honored. We will update the story either way.

The combination of the CopperJoint Long Copper Compression Socks and CopperJoint Copper Knee Compression Sleeve saved me from taking pain pills just 12 hours after a major tumble with a possible broken bone. CopperJoint products have proven themselves to me and have a function for motorcycle touring fans. I will be getting several more for myself, and they will be stocking stuffers for a few of my creaky friends.

CopperJoint Long Copper Compression Socks Fast Facts

Sizes: Small-Medium (men’s shoe 5-9.5; women’s shoe 6-9.5); Large-XLarge (men’s shoe 10-12.5; women’s shoe 10-13.5)

Color: Black

CopperJoint Long Copper Compression Socks Prices

One pair: $36 MSRP

Three pairs: $108

Six pairs: $216

CopperJoint Copper Knee Compression Sleeve Fast Facts

Sizes: S-XXL

Color: Black

CopperJoint Copper Knee Compression Sleeve Price: $36 MSRP