Aprilia RS 660 Trofeo First Look (14 Fast Facts from the Track)

This week’s episode brings you the 2022 Ducati Supersport 950 S. This classic L-twin cylinder machine from the Italian marque was an instant hit when it was launched in 2017. Now with some decent tweaks including bodywork that takes its cues from the Panigale V4, Nic de Sena gives us his impression of the bike.

In the second segment , our friend this week is Shelby Hopson. Shelby is now an accomplished rider able to ride at speed with great form and confidence. Teejay chats with Shelby about when she started riding, and the path she took.

We hope you enjoy this episode!

Follow Shelby Instagram @Motoshelby

