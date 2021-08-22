Aprilia RS 660 Trofeo First Look (14 Fast Facts from the Track)

Don Williams
This one’s not for the street. Available from Aprilia Racing as part of the company’s Factory Works program, it’s up to you to retrieve this track-ready version of the Aprilia RS 660 supersport motorcycle from the Aprilia Racing cargo dock in Noale, Italy. Let’s go over what makes it an Aprilia RS 660 Trofeo. Spoiler: It includes lots of trick parts from Italy.

Aprilia RS 660 Trofeo: Price

  1. The motor has minor modifications. The radiator thermostat is gone, which allowed Aprilia Racing to simply the cooling system’s hose array. There are also aluminum protectors for the motor.
  1. The electronics system gets a workover for track performance. Aprilia Racing has programmed the ECU for racing, not street riding. The Sprint Filter air filter and SC-Project exhaust necessitate completely different engine mappings due to increased air supply during intake and the expanded ability to exhaust the spent charge. 
  1. Traction control, wheelie control, and electronic compression-braking adjustments are all present. However, they are configured for racing rather than street use. All three functions are independently tunable.
  1. The quickshifter is up-only. You’re on your own for downshifting.
  1. ABS is disabled. Additionally, the braking system is simplified by keeping the front and rear braking systems completely independent.

Aprilia RS 660 Trofeo: For Sale

  1. A color TFT display is employed, with a switch panel on the left clip-on bar. Jetprime makes the switch panel and kill button. 
  1. There is no key, and the immobilizer function is disabled. 
  1. The Aprilia RS 660 Trofeo’s KYB fork is externally the same as the standard RS 660 KYB. Inside, it gets an Andreani Misano Cartridge fork kit, which features a DLC-coated cartridge tube. The damping and spring-preload are dialed in for track use.
  1. An Öhlins AP948 replaces the RS 660’s shock. As you’d expect, it has track-only damping settings and spring-preload.
  1. Pirelli Supercorsa V3 SC1 street-legal competition tires get mounted on the 17-inch rims. There’s a 120/70 in the front and 180/60 in the rear.

Aprilia RS 660 Trofeo: MSRP

  1. The fiberglass fairing is made by Cruciata Racing Parts. Zanasi Group, which also does work for the Aprilia Gresini Racing Team, takes care of the paint.
  1. There’s no kickstand—instead, you get a Bike-Lift stand.
  1. Aprilia offers no warranty and says you are “strictly forbidden” from riding it on the street. Aprilia provides no registration documents.
  1. Expect to part with €14,700 to get the Aprilia RS 660 Trofeo. After you put down 20 percent via bank transfer, you get to wait a minimum of 45 days for your motorcycle to be constructed. Full payment is due before delivery.

We have tested the 2021 Aprilia RS 660

