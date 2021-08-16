Ken Roczen Wallpaper For Smartphone and Desktop: Unadilla MX 2021

Ken Roczen, the latest King of Unadilla, swept the 2021 Unadilla National with two virtually uncontested moto wins. The two moto victories allowed Roczen to close in on Dylan Ferrandis for the lead in the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship Series. With four rounds remaining, Roczen trails Ferrandis by a 345-306 margin.

When Ferrandis won the opening round of the 2021 season at Fox Raceway, we celebrated with a Dylan Ferrandis wallpaper collection. This time, it’s Ken Roczen getting the first-class treatment thanks to these exclusive photos by Tyler Maillet of Ajak Photos.

To access the wallpaper, click on the galleries below and scroll through to the image you want. Download it and install it on your device.

2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship Unadilla National Results

Ken Roczen, Honda, 1-1, 50 points Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 2-3, 42 Marvin Musquin, KTM, 4-4, 36 Eli Tomac, Kawasaki, 3-7, 34 Chase Sexton, Honda, 11-2, 32 Cooper Webb, KTM, 5-5, 32 Christian Craig, Yamaha, 7-6, 29 Max Anstie, Suzuki, 8-9, 25 Justin Bogle, KTM, 9-12, 21 Coty Schock, Honda, 12-10, 20 Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 15-8, 19 Ryan Surratt, Husqvarna, 14-11, 17 Joey Savatgy, KTM, 6-20, 16 Chris Canning, KTM, 17-13, 12 Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 10-37, 11 Jeremy Hand, Honda, 16-16, 10 Jace Kessler, 13-22, Yamaha, 8 Tyler Stepek, Kawasaski, 21-14, 7 Justin Rodbell, Kawasaki, 18-17, 7 Ben LaMay, KTM, 22-15, 6 Jacob Runkles, GasGas, 19-18, 5 Jeremy Smith, Kawasaki, 24-19, 2 Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 20-25-1

2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Standings (after 8 of 12 rounds)

Dylan Ferrandis, 345 points (4 moto wins) Ken Roczen, 306 (6 moto wins) Eli Tomac, 283 (3 moto wins) Chase Sexton, 270 (1 moto win) Justin Barcia, 239 (1 moto win) Aaron Plessinger, 217 Marvin Musquin, 213 Christian Craig, 211 Cooper Webb, 209 Joey Savatgy, 160 Adam Cianciarulo, 147 (1 moto win) Max Anstie, 126 Dean Wilson, 121 Justin Bogle, 107 Brandon Hartranft, 96 Coty Schock, 78 Fredrik Norén, 58 Chris Canning, 40 Justin Rodbell, 40 Ryan Surratt, 39 Zach Osborne, 33 Ben LaMay, 33 Jason Anderson, 29 Jeremy Hand, 19 Tyler Stepek, 18 Scott Meshey, 12 Jacob Runkles, 10 Phil Nicoletti, 9 Jace Kessler, 8 Alessandro Lupino, 8 Ryan Sipes, 8 Tyler Medaglia, 6 William Clason, 5 Curren Thurman, 4 Alex Ray, 4 Carson Brown, 3 Mitchell Falk, 3 Cody Groves, 3 Robert Piazza, 3 Kyle Chisholm, 2 Jeremy Smith, 2 Jacob Hayes, 2 Bryce Backaus, 1

