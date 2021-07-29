Michelin Scorcher Adventure Tire First Look: Not Just For H-D Riders

When we see the name Michelin Scorcher, we immediately think of Harley-Davidson. It’s a familiar tire brand and model on cruisers from The Motor Company and the new Pan America adventure motorcycle. The Michelin Scorcher Adventure tire used on the Pan America is specially designed for that motorcycle, rather than being a tire for any ADV bike. However, the Scorcher brand is expanding beyond Harley-Davidson with the new Michelin Scorcher Adventure tire marketed for the largest ADV motorcycles.

The Scorcher Adventure joins the Michelin Anakee line of ADV tires as a street-oriented alternative with plenty of rubber hitting the road. The Scorcher Adventure is much closer to the Anakee Adventure than the off-road-focused Anakee Wild. However, the new Scorcher Adventure is much more off-roadable than the almost purely street Michelin Road 5 Trail. Still, there is enough of a gap between the tread blocks to make the Scorcher Adventure usable in non-pavement conditions.

The rear tire is a Michelin’s 2CT+ Technology dual-compound design that integrates Michelin’s Bridge Block Technology. Bridge Block Technology keeps the tread blocks stable, enhancing performance on the road at steep lean angles on both the front and rear tires. The 2CT+ Technology is reflected in the silica tread compounds, which add grips on wet roads. A Michelin spokesman claims “exceptional high-speed stability, precise handling, long-lasting performance, tremendous wet grip, and uncompromising off-road traction.”

The Michelin Scorcher Adventure will initially be available in just one size pairing—120/70 x 19 for the front and 170/60 x 17 for the rear. The front tire is pictured.

“The new tire line will now be even more accessible for motorcycle enthusiasts across North America,” explains Nick Portela, key account manager for Harley-Davidson for Michelin North America. The new tire becomes available on August 1. The front tire’s MSRP is $225, while the rear has an MSRP of $283. Deep discounting of tires is common, so expect to pay less from some retail outlets.