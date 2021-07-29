2022 Beta Evo Lineup First Look (4 Fast Facts – Trials Motorcycles)

The 2022 Beta Evo lineup of full-sized observed trials bikes is here. There are five models to choose from—four 2-strokes, plus a single big-bore 4-stroke. This is a holding pattern year for Beta trails bikes, though there are a few changes. Let’s see what’s up.
- The fork settings are new in two ways. The focus is on performance at the extreme ends of the travel. Beta has changed the oil level in the fork tubes. Additionally, suspension valving settings are new. Beta claims the changes result in “much-improved progressiveness of the fork and a more precise response.” As before, the left leg handles springing, while the right leg houses valving.
- The paint and plastic are now red with white and black accents. For the first time, the plastic airbox is red. Also, the previously silver handlebar is now black.
- Beta has changed its trials bike naming convention. The displacement number used to come before Evo, which is often the case with European brands. Now, Evo follows the displacement. The 2021 Beta 300 Evo becomes the 2022 Beta Evo 300.
- No prices have been determined for the 2022 Beta Evo lineup. However, we do know that they will be at Beta dealers in November.
2022 Beta Evo 300, Evo 300 SS, Evo 250, Evo 200 and Evo 125 2-Stroke Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke
- Displacement: 297cc (250: 250cc; 200: 195cc; 125: 125cc)
- Bore x stroke: 79 x 60.5mm (250: 72.5 x 60.5mm; 64 x 60.5mm; 54 x 54.4mm)
- Compression Ratio: 10.9:1 (300 SS: 10:1; 250: 9:1; 200: 11.4:1; 125: 15.9:1)
- Induction: Reed valve
- Fueling: 28mm Keihin PWK carburetor
- Cooling: Liquid
- Starting: Kick
- Lubrication: Premix
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ cush-drive basket
CHASSIS
- Frame: Hydro-formed single aluminum beam w/ integrated fuel tank
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 38mm Paioli fork; 6.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted adjustable shock; 7.1 inches
- Front tire: 2.75 x 21; Dunlop D803F
- Rear tire: 4.00 x 18; Dunlop D803GP
- Front brake: 185mm disc w/ 4-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 160mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 51.4 inches
- “Seat” height: 26 inches
- Ground clearance: 12.2 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3 quarts
- Dry weight: 146 pounds (200 and 125: 145 pounds)
- Color: Red
2022 Beta Evo 2-stroke Prices: MSRP $TBA
2022 Beta 300 Evo 4-Stroke Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke
- Displacement: 297cc
- Bore x stroke: 84 x 53.6mm
- Compression Ratio: 9.7:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
- Fueling: Mikuni CV carburetor
Cooling: Liquid
- Starting: Kick
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated
CHASSIS
- Frame: Hydro-formed single aluminum beam w/ integrated fuel tank
- Front suspension; travel: 38mm Paioli fork w/ hard-coated tubes; 6.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted adjustable shock; 7.1 inches
- Front tire: 2.75 x 21; Dunlop D803F
- Rear tire: 4.00 x 18; Dunlop D803GP
- Front brake: 185mm disc w/ 4-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 160mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 51.4 inches
- “Seat” height: 26 inches
- Ground clearance: 12.2 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3 quarts
- Dry weight: 156 pounds
- Color: Red
2022 Beta Evo 300 4-Stroke Price: MSRP $TBA