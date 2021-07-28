2022 Yamaha YZ250FX and YZ450FX First Look (7 Fast Facts)

The 2022 Yamaha YZ250FX off-road cross-country racer gets significant updates this year, bringing it more in line with the latest YZ250F motocross bike. Its chassis now falls in line with the 2022 Yamaha YZ450FX, which was updated last year, so it remains virtually unchanged this year. Let’s go over what Yamaha did to improve the YZ250FX for GNCC, WORCS, and other racing applications.
- Both the motor and the chassis of the YZ250FX receive serious attention for 2022.
- Yamaha worked on mid-range and top-end power for the 2022 YZ250FX. An updated air intake feeds a wider intake port. After combustion, timing on the new exhaust camshaft comes into play, as does a new high-flow muffler.
- There are two present power modes, and two programmable modes. Yamaha includes its Power Tuner app, making it easy to alter fuel injection maps on the YZ250FX to taste. One preset map is optimized for high-traction conditions, while the other smooths out the power for courses where traction is at a premium. Only two maps can be loaded at any one time, with a handlebar switch letting you choose between them on the fly.
- The 2022 Yamaha YZ250FX gets the YZ250F frame with different flex characteristics. The YZ250FX version of the chassis is less rigid, which reduces fatigue in long races. The engine mounting brackets are also optimized for cross-country performance.
- Yamaha completely revised the YZ250FX’s braking. The new front caliper is more rigid than last year, while sporting larger-diameter pistons. The 270mm disc’s redesign results in a 30 percent pad contact area increase. There’s also a higher-friction pad material. The rear disc is reduced 5mm in diameter to 240mm, which reduces unsprung weight. To retain braking capability, the rear disc has been redesigned to increase pad contact area.
- Both the 2022 Yamaha YZ250FX and YZ450FX get new Dunlops this year. Last year, it was the now-discontinued Geomax MX3S. For 2022, you’ll see the new MX33 rubber on the Excel rims. The Dunlop Geomax MX33 features more sidewall knobs and a stiffer carcass.
- The 2022 Yamaha YZ450FX and YZ250FX get new graphics and higher prices. The YZ450FX’s price is bumped $200, while the 2022 YZ250FX is $300 more than last year. You can pick up a 2022 Yamaha YZ450FX at the dealer in September, and you’ll have to wait until October for the new YZ250FX.
2022 Yamaha YZ450FX (and YZ250FX) Specs
ENGINE
- Type: 4-stroke single
- Displacement: 449cc (250: 250cc)
- Bore x stroke: 97.0 x 60.9mm (250: 77.0 x 53.6mm)
- Compression ratio: 13.0:1 (250: 13.8:1)
- Valve train: DOHC w/ four titanium valves
- Fuel delivery: Mikuni EFI w/ 44mm throttle body
- Transmission: Wide-ratio 5-speed (250: Wide-ratio 6-speed)
- Clutch: Wet multiplate
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB Speed-Sensitive System inverted fork; 12.2 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB shock; 12.5 inches
- Rims: Excel
- Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 120/90 x 18 (250: 110/110 x 18)
- Front brake: 270mm disc
- Rear brake: 240mm disc
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.3 inches
- Rake: 27.2 degrees
- Trail: 4.6 inches
- Seat height: 37.6 inches
- Ground clearance: 12.6 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.16 gallons
- Wet weight: 254 pounds (250: 245 pounds)
- Color: Team Yamaha Blue
2022 Yamaha YZ450FX Price: $9899 MSRP
2022 Yamaha YZ250FX Price: $8799 MSRP
