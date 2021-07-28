2022 Yamaha YZ250FX and YZ450FX First Look (7 Fast Facts)

Senior Editor Nic de Sena gives us his thoughts on Kawasaki’s new ZX-10R, a tweaked version of the outrageously successful motorcycle that in Johnnie Rea’s hands has won the WSBK Championship for the last six years in a row.

In the second segment we chat with now retired factory professional road racer Eric Bostrom who has an interesting take on back injury, recovery, and ways to help your body heal itself. The inventor of Backmate, Eric talks to us about his discoveries. There must be something to his theories as he now races on and off road bicycles at the professional level.

