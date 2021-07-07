2022 BMW R 1250 RT First Look: Fast Facts for Sport-Touring

By
Don Williams
-

The first look at the 2022 BMW R 1250 RT reveals a new color and update to the popular Premium Package. Also, there’s a new Favorite button that can be assigned by the rider.

2022 BMW R 1250 RT: Price, MSRP, and For Sale

The new addition to the Premium Package is Bluetooth connectivity. Here’s what you get for an additional $4500:

  • Semi-active electronic suspension
  • Ride Modes Pro
  • Quickshifter
  • Active cruise control
  • Chrome exhaust
  • Electronic engine compression traction control
  • Keyless ride
  • Alarm
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Smart lighting w/ auxiliary lights
  • Tire pressure monitor
  • Central locking security
  • Heated seat
  • 12V socket

The new color is New Black Strom Metallic 2 Style Triple Black, and it joins three returning colors. The MSRP for the base 2022 RT is $19,695, and you can see it on dealer showroom floors in the last quarter of this year.

We have reviewed the BMW R 1250 RT

2022 BMW R 1250 RT Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Horizontally opposed twin
  • Displacement: 1254cc
  • Bore x stroke: 102.5 x 76mm
  • Maximum power: 136 horsepower @ 7750 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 105 ft-lbs @ 6250 rpm
  • Maximum speed: Over 124 mph
  • Compression ratio: 12.5:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC w/ dual profile cams, 4vpc
  • Cooling: Liquid and air
  • Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear-teeth
  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ slipper function
  • Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Two-part frame w/ co-supporting engine
  • Front suspension; travel: BMW Telelever 37mm fork w/ central spring strut; 4.7 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: BMW EVO Paralever and WAD strut w/ spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 5.4 inches
  • Wheels: Cast aluminum
  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
  • Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
  • Front brakes: Dual floating 320mm discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers
  • Rear brake: 276mm disc w/ dual-piston floating caliper
  • ABS: BMW Motorrad ABS Pro

DIMENSIONS

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
  • Rake: 25.9 degrees
  • Trail: 4.6 inches
  • Seat height: 31.7 and 32.5 inches (optional range: 29.9 to 33.5 inches)
  • Fuel capacity: 6.6 gallons
  • Curb weight: 615 pounds

COLORS

  • Alpine White
  • New Black Strom Metallic 2 Style Triple Black (+$525)
  • Racing Blue Metallic Style Sport (+$650)
  • Option 719 Mineral White Metallic (+$1995) 

2022 BMW R 1250 RT Price: $19,695 MSRP

2022 BMW R 1250 RT Photo Gallery

