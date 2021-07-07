2022 BMW R 1250 RT First Look: Fast Facts for Sport-Touring

The first look at the 2022 BMW R 1250 RT reveals a new color and update to the popular Premium Package. Also, there’s a new Favorite button that can be assigned by the rider.

The new addition to the Premium Package is Bluetooth connectivity. Here’s what you get for an additional $4500:

Semi-active electronic suspension

Ride Modes Pro

Quickshifter

Active cruise control

Chrome exhaust

Electronic engine compression traction control

Keyless ride

Alarm

Bluetooth connectivity

Smart lighting w/ auxiliary lights

Tire pressure monitor

Central locking security

Heated seat

12V socket

The new color is New Black Strom Metallic 2 Style Triple Black, and it joins three returning colors. The MSRP for the base 2022 RT is $19,695, and you can see it on dealer showroom floors in the last quarter of this year.

2022 BMW R 1250 RT Specs

ENGINE

Type: Horizontally opposed twin

Displacement: 1254cc

Bore x stroke: 102.5 x 76mm

Maximum power: 136 horsepower @ 7750 rpm

Maximum torque: 105 ft-lbs @ 6250 rpm

Maximum speed: Over 124 mph

Compression ratio: 12.5:1

Valvetrain: DOHC w/ dual profile cams, 4vpc

Cooling: Liquid and air

Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear-teeth

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ slipper function

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

Frame: Two-part frame w/ co-supporting engine

Front suspension; travel: BMW Telelever 37mm fork w/ central spring strut; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: BMW EVO Paralever and WAD strut w/ spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 5.4 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front wheel: 17 x 3.50

Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brakes: Dual floating 320mm discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers

Rear brake: 276mm disc w/ dual-piston floating caliper

ABS: BMW Motorrad ABS Pro

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

Rake: 25.9 degrees

Trail: 4.6 inches

Seat height: 31.7 and 32.5 inches (optional range: 29.9 to 33.5 inches)

Fuel capacity: 6.6 gallons

Curb weight: 615 pounds

COLORS

Alpine White

New Black Strom Metallic 2 Style Triple Black (+$525)

Racing Blue Metallic Style Sport (+$650)

Option 719 Mineral White Metallic (+$1995)

2022 BMW R 1250 RT Price: $19,695 MSRP

