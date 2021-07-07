2022 BMW R 1250 RT First Look: Fast Facts for Sport-Touring

The first look at the 2022 BMW R 1250 RT reveals a new color and update to the popular Premium Package. Also, there’s a new Favorite button that can be assigned by the rider.
The new addition to the Premium Package is Bluetooth connectivity. Here’s what you get for an additional $4500:
- Semi-active electronic suspension
- Ride Modes Pro
- Quickshifter
- Active cruise control
- Chrome exhaust
- Electronic engine compression traction control
- Keyless ride
- Alarm
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Smart lighting w/ auxiliary lights
- Tire pressure monitor
- Central locking security
- Heated seat
- 12V socket
The new color is New Black Strom Metallic 2 Style Triple Black, and it joins three returning colors. The MSRP for the base 2022 RT is $19,695, and you can see it on dealer showroom floors in the last quarter of this year.
We have reviewed the BMW R 1250 RT
2022 BMW R 1250 RT Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Horizontally opposed twin
- Displacement: 1254cc
- Bore x stroke: 102.5 x 76mm
- Maximum power: 136 horsepower @ 7750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 105 ft-lbs @ 6250 rpm
- Maximum speed: Over 124 mph
- Compression ratio: 12.5:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC w/ dual profile cams, 4vpc
- Cooling: Liquid and air
- Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear-teeth
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ slipper function
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Frame: Two-part frame w/ co-supporting engine
- Front suspension; travel: BMW Telelever 37mm fork w/ central spring strut; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: BMW EVO Paralever and WAD strut w/ spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 5.4 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes: Dual floating 320mm discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers
- Rear brake: 276mm disc w/ dual-piston floating caliper
- ABS: BMW Motorrad ABS Pro
DIMENSIONS
- Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
- Rake: 25.9 degrees
- Trail: 4.6 inches
- Seat height: 31.7 and 32.5 inches (optional range: 29.9 to 33.5 inches)
- Fuel capacity: 6.6 gallons
- Curb weight: 615 pounds
COLORS
- Alpine White
- New Black Strom Metallic 2 Style Triple Black (+$525)
- Racing Blue Metallic Style Sport (+$650)
- Option 719 Mineral White Metallic (+$1995)
2022 BMW R 1250 RT Price: $19,695 MSRP