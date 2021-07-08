2022 BMW S 1000 XR First Look: Fast Facts for Adventure Sport-Touring

Although unchanged in standard trim, the 2022 BMW S 1000 XR street-focused adventure motorcycle gets a couple of new colors and a reworking of the Premium Package. The Select and M Packages are returning, and the Sport Package won’t be around in ’22. Let’s go over what’s included in each optional Package.

The Select Package runs $650 and is pretty simple. You get heated grips, tire pressure monitoring, and luggage mounts.

The $2650 Premium Package has the Select Package features, plus a few goodies added by BMW compared to last year. Hand protection and a centerstand now come with the Premium Package, and GPS Prep migrates from the discontinued Sport Package. Returning is semi-active electronic suspension, a quickshifter, cruise control, keyless operation, and a USB charging port.

The M Package goes for $2600, and this is what you get:

Sport muffler

M Forged Wheels

M Endurance chain

M Sport seat

M lightweight battery

Sport windshield

Light White paint

The standard color this year is Racing Red, with Ice Grey disappearing as a choice. Black Storm Metallic 2 Style Triple Black is now an optional color with a $475 price tag. If you like Light White, you have to buy the entire M Package. The base MSRP for the 2022 BMW S 1000 XR is $17,945. Expect to see the XR literbike in BMW dealers in the last quarter of this year.

We have tested the BMW S 1000 XR

2022 BMW S 1000 XR Specs

ENGINE

Type: Inline-4

Displacement: 999cc

Bore x stroke: 80 mm x 49.7mm

Maximum power: 165 horsepower @ 11,000 rpm

Maximum torque: 84 ft-lbs @ 9250 rpm

Top speed: Over 124 mph

Compression ratio: 12.5:1

Compression ratio: 12.5:1 Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc

Transmission: Six-speed w/ spur gears

Clutch: Wet multiple w/ slipper function

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Aluminum-composite bridge-type w/ load-bearing engine

Front suspension; travel: Electronically adjustable 45mm fork; 5.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Electronically adjustable shock; 5.9 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front wheel: 17 x 3.50

Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 190/55 x 17

Front brake: 320mm floating discs w/ radially mounted fixed 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ floating 2-piston caliper

ABS: BMW Motorrad Race ABS

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 59.9 inches

Rake: 24.9 degrees

Trail: 4.5 inches

Seat height: 33 inches

Fuel capacity: 5.2 gallons

Curb weight: 498 pounds

COLORS

Racing Red

Black Storm Metallic 2 Style Triple Black (+$475)

Light White (M Package only)

2022 BMW S 1000 XR Price: $17,945 MSRP

2022 BMW S 1000 XR Photo Gallery