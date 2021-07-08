2022 BMW S 1000 XR First Look: Fast Facts for Adventure Sport-Touring

Although unchanged in standard trim, the 2022 BMW S 1000 XR street-focused adventure motorcycle gets a couple of new colors and a reworking of the Premium Package. The Select and M Packages are returning, and the Sport Package won’t be around in ’22. Let’s go over what’s included in each optional Package.
The Select Package runs $650 and is pretty simple. You get heated grips, tire pressure monitoring, and luggage mounts.
The $2650 Premium Package has the Select Package features, plus a few goodies added by BMW compared to last year. Hand protection and a centerstand now come with the Premium Package, and GPS Prep migrates from the discontinued Sport Package. Returning is semi-active electronic suspension, a quickshifter, cruise control, keyless operation, and a USB charging port.
The M Package goes for $2600, and this is what you get:
- Sport muffler
- M Forged Wheels
- M Endurance chain
- M Sport seat
- M lightweight battery
- Sport windshield
- Light White paint
The standard color this year is Racing Red, with Ice Grey disappearing as a choice. Black Storm Metallic 2 Style Triple Black is now an optional color with a $475 price tag. If you like Light White, you have to buy the entire M Package. The base MSRP for the 2022 BMW S 1000 XR is $17,945. Expect to see the XR literbike in BMW dealers in the last quarter of this year.
We have tested the BMW S 1000 XR
2022 BMW S 1000 XR Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-4
- Displacement: 999cc
- Bore x stroke: 80 mm x 49.7mm
- Maximum power: 165 horsepower @ 11,000 rpm
- Maximum torque: 84 ft-lbs @ 9250 rpm
- Top speed: Over 124 mph
Compression ratio: 12.5:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Transmission: Six-speed w/ spur gears
- Clutch: Wet multiple w/ slipper function
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Aluminum-composite bridge-type w/ load-bearing engine
- Front suspension; travel: Electronically adjustable 45mm fork; 5.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Electronically adjustable shock; 5.9 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 190/55 x 17
- Front brake: 320mm floating discs w/ radially mounted fixed 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ floating 2-piston caliper
- ABS: BMW Motorrad Race ABS
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 59.9 inches
- Rake: 24.9 degrees
- Trail: 4.5 inches
- Seat height: 33 inches
- Fuel capacity: 5.2 gallons
- Curb weight: 498 pounds
COLORS
- Racing Red
- Black Storm Metallic 2 Style Triple Black (+$475)
- Light White (M Package only)
2022 BMW S 1000 XR Price: $17,945 MSRP