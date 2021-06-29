2022 Torrot Motorcycles Coming To America: First Look at Four Models

Central Powersports Distribution (CPD) is importing Torrot electric motorcycles for kids into the United States. There will be four models brought in—two motocrossers and two trials bikes—covering an age range from 3 to 9 years old with weights up to 88 pounds.

Although unfamiliar to many American motorcyclists, Torrot is not a new company. Like many Spanish concerns, it has had a rocky history. Started in 1948 building bicycles, Torrot had popular small-displacement motorcycles in the 1970s. However, by the end of the 20th century, Torrot was no more. However, Torrot was brought back in 2011 and has R&D, engineering, and manufacturing departments at its factory in Girona in the northeast corner of Spain.

The 2022 Torrot Motocross Two and Trial Two are designed for the big kids, while the Motocross One and Trial One models are for smaller youngsters. The maximum weight on the One models is 66 pounds, while the Two motorcycles can handle 88 pounds.

Compared to the smaller Two models, the One models get a more powerful electric motor, a higher-capacity battery, longer rear suspension travel, and larger-diameter wheels.

Wheels and tires differentiate the Motocross from the Trial models. The Motocross bikes have Michelin StarCross tires, while the Trial gets proprietary block pattern Torrot Trial rubber. The Motocross Two has a 14-inch front wheel, compared to the 12-inch hoop on the Trial—both have 12-inch rear wheels. Both the Motocross One and Trial One run 10-inch wheels on both ends.

The 2022 Torrot Motocross Two weighs in at 70.5 pounds, with the Trail Two hitting the scales at 66 pounds. Both One models weigh 62 pounds.

The Torrot minis are smart bikes with motor controllers programable via apps for iOS and Android. Adjustments are made for maximum power, top speed, throttle response, and regeneration level via the app. Additionally, power can be cut remotely. There’s also a power map switch on the motorcycles.

The batteries give a runtime of at least 45 minutes, are swappable, and recharge in four hours. Torrot offers an optional inverter for battery charging via the cigarette lighter socket in your vehicle.

“We are very excited about this partnership to bring these high-quality electric motorcycles back to the US dealer network and consumer,” Mark Berg of CPD said. “We have all seen an extensive growth in popularity over the past couple of years for electric kids’ motorcycles, and even electric mobility product. Our previous experience with Torrot will be very beneficial, with the team, knowledge, and history already in place here in the USA.” CPD distributed and managed the Torrot brand in the United States from 2017 to 2019.

2022 Torrot Motocross Two (and Trial Two) Specs

ENGINE

Type: 600W to 1500W electric motor w/ energy regeneration

Motor controller: 48V; programmable via Bluetooth (iOS and Android apps)

Battery: 58V 8.8 Ah lithium

Charger: 54.6V; 2A

Runtime: 45+ minutes

Charging time: 4 hours

Top speed: 25 mph

CHASSIS

Frame: Chromoly tube

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable EBR hydraulic fork; 3.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable DNM gas shock; 4.9 inches

Wheels: Aluminum rims

Front wheel: 14 x 1.60 (Trial Two: 12 x 1.60)

Rear wheel: 12 x 1.85 (Trial Two: 12 x 1.60)

Tires: Michelin StarCross MH3 (Trial Two: Torrot Trial)

Front tire: 60/100 x 14 (Trial Two: 2.50 x 12)

Rear tire: 80/100 x 12 (Trial Two: 2.50 x 12)

Front brake: 160mm disc w/ hydraulic caliper

Rear brake: 160mm disc w/ hydraulic caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Curb weight: 70.5 pounds (Trial Two: 66 pounds)

Maximum rider weight: 88 pounds

Color: Blue

2022 Torrot Motocross Two Price: $3499 MSRP

2022 Torrot Trials Two Price: $3499

2022 Torrot Motocross One (and Trial One) Specs

ENGINE

Type: 350W to 1050W electric motor w/ energy regeneration

Motor controller: 48V; programmable via Bluetooth (iOS and Android apps)

Battery: 48V 6.6Ah lithium

Charger: 54.6V; 2A

Runtime: 45+ minutes

Charging time: 4 hours

Top speed: 19 mph

CHASSIS

Frame: Chromoly tube

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable EBR hydraulic fork; 3.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable DNM gas shock; 3.3 inches

Wheels: 10 x 1.60 w/ aluminum rims

Tires: Michelin StarCross M53 Junior (Trial One: Torrot Trial)

Tires: 2.50 x 10

Front brake: 160mm disc w/ hydraulic caliper

Rear brake: 160mm disc w/ hydraulic caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES