2022 Yamaha Zuma 125 ADV Scooter First Look (9 Fast Facts)

The venerable Yamaha Zuma is reimagined for 2022, returning to its 1989 roots as a dual-sport style scooter. However, as Yamaha has imbued the new Zuma with a sophisticated modern motor and contemporary styling, this is no retro machine. Let’s dig into the new 2022 Yamaha Zuma 125 scooter.
- The 2022 Yamaha Zuma 125 gets a Yamaha Blue Core powerplant. We’re not used to seeing variable valve timing on such a small powerplant, but the Zuma has it. The Zuma 125 boasts liquid cooling, four valves, plus a DiASil cylinder with a forged piston running its length. We should probably mention that DiASil is short for Die-casting Aluminum-Silicon.
- With variable valve timing and a long-stroke motor, torque should be plentiful. Yamaha only says the Zuma 125 motor produces “strong torque at lower speeds” while declining to state any output numbers.
- A 1.6-gallon fuel tanks doesn’t sound like much until you realize the 2022 Zuma 125’s estimated fuel consumption is just 101 mpg. That gives the Zuma 125 a range of over 150 miles—that’s a long time between fill-ups if your riding is urban. The LCD dash keeps track of the fuel level.
- Although the steel frame isn’t new, the styling is now pure ADV. Gone is the old Zuma’s futuristic styling. With a leading beak, high front fender, and boxy plastic. With asymmetrical round headlights and an auxiliary light on the dash, the 2022 Yamaha Zuma 125 looks ready for legitimate off-road excursions before and after dark. We can’t wait to find out just how dirty the Zuma will get.
- Duro HF-903 Median tires further the ADV motif. These are highly aggressive block-pattern tires that are ready for the dirt. They are mounted on 12-inch rims.
- Yamaha claims “tough suspension” for the Zuma 125. We look forward to seeing just how tough the fork and dual shocks are. Travel numbers are modest, at just over three inches at each end. Off-roaders will appreciate the gaiters protecting the 33mm fort tubes.
- ABS is standard, as are linked brakes. When you operate the left-hand brake lever, both the front and rear brake calipers are actuated. Using the right brake lever concentrates all the braking power in the dual-piston front caliper and 245mm disc.
- You will find standard scooter features on the 2022 Zuma 125. The transmission is a fully automatic variable belt system—twist and go. There’s enough room under the seat for a full-face helmet, and outside there are two helmet hooks. There’s also a powered USB port in the front storage compartment. When you stop, you have your choice of a centerstand or kickstand. For urban security, there’s a locking cover for the ignition. Passengers are accommodated with a wide seat, nicely hidden footpegs, and easy-to-hold handles.
- The price tag for the 2022 Yamaha Zuma is an approachable $3699. The new Zuma hits the dealership showroom floors in July, and you get to choose between Team Yamaha Blue and Matte Black.
2022 Yamaha Zuma 125 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder
- Displacement: 125cc
- Bore x stroke: 52.0 x 58.7mm
- Compression ratio: 11.2:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC w/ variable timing; 4 valves
- Cooling: Liquid
- Fueling: EFI
- Transmission: Fully automatic CVT
CHASSIS
- Frame: Steel
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 33mm fork; 3.2 inches
- Rear suspension; travel; Non-adjustable dual shocks; 3.1 inches
- Tires: Duro HF-903 Median
- Front tire: 120/70 x 12
- Rear tire: 130/70 x 12
- Front brake: 245mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 230mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard w/ linked braking
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 52.8 inches
- Seat height: 30.9 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 1.6 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 101 mpg
- Wet weight: 282 pounds
- Colors: Team Yamaha Blue; Matte Black
2022 Yamaha Zuma 125 Price: $3699
2022 Yamaha Zuma 125 Photo Gallery