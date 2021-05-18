2022 KTM Dual-Sport EXC-F Lineup First Look (7 Fast Facts)

The 2022 KTM dual-sport lineup is here, and the big news is updated WP Xplor suspension. There are two high-performance KTM dual-sport models for 2022—the SOHC 511cc 500 EXC-F and the DOHC 350cc 350 EXC-F.
- The WP Xplor 48mm fork’s tubes get a new oil bypass. KTM says this reduces friction.
- The fork has more rebound damping for 2022. The damping change comes via a single 2mm hole in the compression cartridge that replaces four 6mm holes.
- The springs in the WP Xplor fork are polished in an effort to keep the fork oil clean.
- The WP Xplor shock will bottom less harshly in 2022. There’s a new conical bushing between the pistons.
- To reduce fading, the shock gets a new, softer main O-ring.
- Due to the change of the Xplor fork action and the updates to the Xplor shock, there are new shock settings. If the new settings don’t suit you, but the fork and shock are fully adjustable.
- Finally, the graphics are also new, with lots more blue than last year.
We have tested the KTM 350 EXC-F.
2022 KTM 500 EXC-F (and 350 EXC-F) Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke
- Displacement: 511cc (350: 350cc)
- Bore x stroke: 95 x 72mm (350: 88 x 57.5mm)
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves (350: DOHC; 4 valves)
- Starting: Electric w/ lithium-ion 12-volt 2 Ah battery
- Lubrication: Pressure Lubrication with 2 Pumps
- Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 42mm throttle body
- Transmission: Wide-ratio 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics
- Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel
- Subframe: Aluminum
- Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum
- Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xplor inverted 48mm fork; 11.8 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-free fully adjustable WP Xplor shock w/ PDS; 12.2 inches
- Rims: Giant
- Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
- Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15
- Tires: Continental Twinduro TKC 80
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 120/90 x 18
- Front brake: 260mm Galfer Wave disc w/ Brembo caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm Galfer Wave disc w/ Brembo caliper
- ABS: None
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.3 inches
- Rake: 26.5 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 22mm
- Seat height: 37.8 degrees
- Ground clearance: 14 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.25 gallons
- Curb weight: 254 pounds (350: 251 pounds)
PRICES
- 2022 KTM 350 EXC-F Price: $11,399 MSRP
- 2022 KTM 500 EXC-F Price: $11,799