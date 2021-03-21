Repsol Honda Team Trial and Toni Bou Extend Deals

We’re all familiar with the championship-winning Repsol Honda Team in MotoGP, featuring Marc Márquez, Pol Espargaró, and Stefan Bradl. However, you might not know that there’s a Repsol Honda Team in the Trial World Championship. Amazingly, the Trial team is even more successful than the MotoGP team, with Toni Bou, Takahisa Fujinami, and Laia Sanz combining for 36 world titles since the Repsol and Honda trial partnership started in 2004.You may think that Repsol’s contribution to the Trial team is strictly money via a title sponsorship, and that was true at one time. However, in recent years, the Repsol Technology Lab has designed the fuel and oil for the Trial team. Formulation and manufacturing of the fuel are handled by the Repsol Technology Lab’s Fuel Blending Department in Móstoles, Spain, about 11 miles southwest of downtown Madrid. The fuel meets FIM standards for competition. The four-stroke HRC Montesa Hondas of Bou and Fujinami ride in TrialGP go through 1500 liters of fuel a year (nearly 400 gallons) and 500 liters of oil (over 130 gallons).
Repsol and Honda have announced that the partnership has been extended through 2022. Also, 28-time World Champion Bou has inked a deal that has the 34-year-old with the Honda Trial team until 2024.HRC Montesa Cota 4RT SpecsENGINE
Type: 4-stroke single
Valvetrain: SOHC
Starting: Kick
Ignition: Electronically controlled, dual ignition system