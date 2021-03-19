Dunlop Mutant Motorcycle Tires First Look: Sport-Touring to Supermoto

The wet weather performance comes from a variety of factors. There is plenty of siping to whisk water away from the tire. Additionally, the rubber’s high-silica compound ratio helps find traction, even when the tire is cold. A continuously wound belt with rayon two-ply casing adds stability, along with Dunlop’s Apex sidewall reinforcement. These features design to assist in both handling and wear. Dunlop says the Mutant is a four-season tire.The rear Dunlop Mutant has Dunlop’s popular MT Multi-Tread technology. The tire uses a compound for the center of the tire that resists wear, while the tire’s shoulders have a grippier compound to improve cornering performance. In addition to the expected 17-inch tire sizes, Dunlop expands the Mutant range with an 18-inch and 19-inch front tire. The five 17-inch rear tire widths range from 150mm to 190mm, in 10mm increments. In the front, the 17-inch version is available in 110 and 120 widths. The 120/70 x 19 front brings many ADV motorcycles into the Mutant fold, especially those that will be ridden exclusively on the street.Dunlop claims the nine tire sizes offered will accommodate 450 different motorcycle models that have been sold in the United States.Dunlop Mutant Tires Fast FactsSizesFront:
- 110/70 x 17
- 120/70 x 17
- 110/80 x 18
- 120/70 x 19
- 150/60 x 17
- 160/60 x 17
- 170/60 x 17
- 180/55 x 17
- 190/55 x 17
- Front from $185 MSRP
- Rear from $194 MSRP