Dunlop Mutant Motorcycle Tires First Look: Sport-Touring to Supermoto

By
Don Williams
-

It wasn’t that long ago that we did a story on the 86 Gear Motorcycles Yamaha XT630 Supermoto from Poland. We noted that the custom XT was shod with Dunlop Mutant motorcycle tires—a model not familiar to us. Here we are less than a month later, and the Dunlop Mutant tires have come to the United States.

The Dunlop Mutant is being marketed as a multi-purpose tire. Dunlop is recommending it for everything from a sport-touring motorcycle to a supermoto bike, promising both high-performance—especially in the rain—and long-life.

Dunlop Mutant Motorcycle Tire First Look: Front
Dunlop Mutant front tire

The wet weather performance comes from a variety of factors. There is plenty of siping to whisk water away from the tire. Additionally, the rubber’s high-silica compound ratio helps find traction, even when the tire is cold. A continuously wound belt with rayon two-ply casing adds stability, along with Dunlop’s Apex sidewall reinforcement. These features design to assist in both handling and wear. Dunlop says the Mutant is a four-season tire.

The rear Dunlop Mutant has Dunlop’s popular MT Multi-Tread technology. The tire uses a compound for the center of the tire that resists wear, while the tire’s shoulders have a grippier compound to improve cornering performance.

 

Dunlop Mutant Motorcycle Tire First Look: Rear
Dunlop Mutant rear tire

In addition to the expected 17-inch tire sizes, Dunlop expands the Mutant range with an 18-inch and 19-inch front tire. The five 17-inch rear tire widths range from 150mm to 190mm, in 10mm increments. In the front, the 17-inch version is available in 110 and 120 widths. The 120/70 x 19 front brings many ADV motorcycles into the Mutant fold, especially those that will be ridden exclusively on the street.

Dunlop claims the nine tire sizes offered will accommodate 450 different motorcycle models that have been sold in the United States.

Dunlop Mutant Tires Fast Facts

Sizes

Front:

  • 110/70 x 17

  • 120/70 x 17

  • 110/80 x 18

  • 120/70 x 19

Rear:

  • 150/60 x 17

  • 160/60 x 17

  • 170/60 x 17

  • 180/55 x 17

  • 190/55 x 17

Dunlop Mutant Tires Prices

  • Front from $185 MSRP

  • Rear from $194 MSRP

Dunlop Mutant Photo Gallery

