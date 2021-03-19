Speed & Sport Adventures Dual-Sport Touring Company First Look

“There are a lot of fun tours around the world, but nothing that really caters to the ultra-high-end rider,” Emig points out. “Park City 2021 – The Legend’s Ride, will be based out of a house that is nearly 30,000 square feet. Every rider will have their own bedroom, private restroom, and all the amenities that you would expect from a world-class tour. There is an indoor swimming pool, and some of the most-fun riding found anywhere in the country. We will have a private chef for some of the meals, celebrity riders that will be announced soon, and the ride will explore beautiful parts of Utah. There will be a wide variety of activities, world-class bench racing, and a few surprises.”“Ken and I have traveled all over the world together, and this is something we wanted to do for a very long-time,” Kariya explains. “Ken and I worked together at Dirt Rider magazine and have done tours all over the world and decided there was something missing.”“I have had a lot of cool experiences in my life, and off-road motorcycle tours have always been among my favorite,” Faught adds. “We tried to take the absolute best of all the tours that we have experienced and combine them into one exotic adventure.”Although the “celebrity rider” has yet to be named for Park City, the list of riders on the Speed & Sport Adventures team is impressive:
- Grant Langston (2007 AMA 450MX National Champion; 2006 AMA 125SX West Champion; 2005 AMA 125SX East Champion; 2003 AMA 125MX National Champion; 2000 FIM 125cc World MX Champion; current AMA National Motocross television commentator)
- Ryan Sipes (first American to win the ISDE overall)
- Colin Edwards (2000 and 2002 Superbike World Champion; MotoGP racer)
- Andrew Short (AMA Supercross and National Motocross race winner; FIM Cross-Country Rallies racer)
- Cody Webb (2017/18 FIM Super Enduro World Champion; 2014, ’15 and ’17 AMA Endurocross Champion; 2010 AMA/NATC National MotoTrials Champion)
- Destry Abbott (7-time ISDE Gold Medal winner; 10-time AMA National Hare & Hound Champion)
- Matt Buyten (4-time X Games Gold Medal winner)
- Kevin Hines (1987 AMA National Enduro Champion)