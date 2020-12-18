Friday, December 18, 2020
Community Riders Library - Motorcycle Books The Harley-Davidson Story: Tales from the Archives

The Harley-Davidson Story: Tales from the Archives [Book Review]

Fact is, I have at least 42 books on my shelf devoted exclusively to Harley-Davidson and probably a couple of dozen others that dedicate a chapter or two to the brand.

With all that literature on the Motor Company already in hand, I would have been difficult to convince that there could be one that had both new and surprising information, as well as the story, told in a fresh and fascinating way. And I would have been wrong.

Turns out, Milwaukee’s own Aaron Frank has done both. With unfettered access to the depths of the Harley-Davidson Archives housed at the company’s spectacular museum in Milwaukee, Wisc., Aaron Frank has created a piece of literature that is a visual achievement with its 159 images as well as a literary classic in its concise, conversational narrative.

If you thought you had Harley’s history, industrial diversity, and technological range down cold, you may be in for some surprises. To be sure, Frank’s book does justice to the topics you’d expect to see in a book that purports to tell the Harley-Davidson story.

The Harley-Davidson Story: Tales from the Archives [Book Review]
HD Museum Product Photography
 

He covers the company’s formation, the earliest days right down to Serial #1, the company’s first V-twin, the eight-valve racer, and on up through the legendary models like the knucklehead, the Servi-car, Hydra-Glide, XR-750, and the superbikes that never were—the Project Nova bikes—and more.

But there are some aspects of the Motor Company that aren’t always covered, such as the company’s dealer development program, Joe Ryan’s service notebooks—the foundation documents of what would become the Harley-Davidson Service School—a look into Otto Walker’s scrapbook (Walker was one of the first “factory” race team members signed to the H-D wrecking crew in 1914 and was also the first racer to average more than 100 MPH flag-to-flag in a race in 1921).

Personalities like Joe Petrali, who set land speed records with the knucklehead, and Walter Villa, who won double (250 and 350cc) GP Road Racing World Championships for Harley on its Aermacchi two-strokes in 1976 and others are covered, as well.

The book reveals some really unexpected technical aspects of the Motor Company. For example, did you know Harley-Davidson manufactured rocket engines for thirty years? It’s true; the York, PA, Harley plant manufactured more than 5,000 LR-64 rocket engines for supersonic target drones, dating back to the 1960s! Makes the idea of the Motor Company building snowmobiles, golf carts, and electric motorcycles seem like light work, doesn’t it?

Aaron Frank’s look at Harley-Davidson through the years by showing us some of the rarely-seen treasures in the company’s massive archive is enlightening, entertaining and, perhaps best of all, surprising.

Book Data:

  • Title: The Harley-Davidson Story—Tales from the Archives
  • Author: Aaron Frank
  • Published: 2018 hardcover, 224 9.25” x 11” pages, 159 color and black & white images.
  • Publisher: Motorbooks, Quarto Publishing Group, 100 Cummings Center, Suite 265-D, Beverly, MA 01915, USA
  • ISBN: 978-0-7603-6071-2
  • MSRP: U.S. $40; U.K. $24.99; CAN $52

Previous article2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP First Look (12 Fast Facts For The Track)
Gary Ilminen
Gary Ilminen

Related Posts

2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP First Look (12 Fast Facts For The Track)

Don Williams -
0
With special equipment added to make the motorcycle easier for the non-professional rider to go fast, the 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP may be...
Read more
News

2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited Review (15 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
It turns out the Road Glide Ultra wasn’t enough for shark-nosed Harley-Davidson enthusiasts, and the CVO was a bit too much. Enter the 2020...
Read more
Gear / Parts

ECE 22.06 Motorcycle Helmet Performance Standards Set for 2023

Gary Ilminen -
0
Refinements ahead for the helmet performance standard heard "round the world" Not too long ago, we covered the most recent developments on the motorcycle...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda CB125R Neo Sports Café First Look: America Bound?

Don Williams -
0
Honda has made a strong commitment to the 125cc street bike class. Called miniMOTO by Honda, there are four 125 offerings—the Monkey, Grom, Super...
Read more
Motorcycle Safety

2020-2021 Triumph Rocket 3 Recall: Air in ABS System

Ron Lieback -
0
Triumph Motorcycles America has recalled 1,241 of its Rocket 3 motorcycles due to air within the ABS system. Triumph says that over time, the air...
Read more
Riders Library - Motorcycle Books

[Book Review] Indian Motorcycle: 120 Years of America’s First Motorcycle Company

Gary Ilminen -
0
Indian arose 1901, making 2021 its 120th year, a milestone the new book "Indian Motorcycle: 120 Years of America’s First Motorcycle Company" celebrates.
Read more
Riders Library - Motorcycle Books

The Harley-Davidson Story: Tales from the Archives [Book Review]

Gary Ilminen -
0
Fact is, I have at least 42 books on my shelf devoted exclusively to Harley-Davidson and probably a couple of dozen others that dedicate...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP First Look (12 Fast Facts For The Track)

Don Williams -
0
With special equipment added to make the motorcycle easier for the non-professional rider to go fast, the 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP may be...
Read more
News

2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited Review (15 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
It turns out the Road Glide Ultra wasn’t enough for shark-nosed Harley-Davidson enthusiasts, and the CVO was a bit too much. Enter the 2020...
Read more
Gear / Parts

ECE 22.06 Motorcycle Helmet Performance Standards Set for 2023

Gary Ilminen -
0
Refinements ahead for the helmet performance standard heard "round the world" Not too long ago, we covered the most recent developments on the motorcycle...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda CB125R Neo Sports Café First Look: America Bound?

Don Williams -
0
Honda has made a strong commitment to the 125cc street bike class. Called miniMOTO by Honda, there are four 125 offerings—the Monkey, Grom, Super...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Lineup First Look (6 Fast Facts + 18 Photos)

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 lineup features a new motor, though one based closely on the powerplant in the Moto Guzzi V85 TT adventure...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling