2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP First Look (12 Fast Facts For The Track)

With special equipment added to make the motorcycle easier for the non-professional rider to go fast, the 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP may be the ultimate track-day weapon. The SP means Sport Production, and that’s what this flavor of the Panigale V4 is. According to a Ducati spokesman, “An amateur rider on the SP will be faster than if he were riding the more demanding R version.” We will run over the parts that make the SP a potential track-day favorite.

For highest performance, the 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP gets an STM dry clutch. STM Italy has been in the clutch business for 40 years and is the slipper clutch’s inventor. STM has worked on clutches for BMW, Ducati, Honda, Kawasaki, MV Agusta, Suzuki, and Yamaha superbike and supersport racebikes. The STM Evo SBK dry clutch brings the SP up a notch, and an open carbon fiber clutch cover is included with the SP (though the cover is not street legal). The clutch has the unenviable job of transmitting the 1103cc motor’s 214 horsepower peak at 13,000 rpm.

Carbon fiber makes a strong showing on the SP. The big pieces are the carbon fiber wheels. Additionally, carbon fiber is used for the wings, front fender, and heel guard. Note that the carbon fiber rims are over three pounds lighter than the forged aluminum wheels they replace.

Braking is first class, thanks to Brembo from clip-on to disc. The master cylinder for the front Brembo Stylema R calipers is a Brembo MCS 19.21 unit. This offers remote adjustment of the braking-to-lever-travel ratio.

The billet aluminum footpeg mounts are adjustable.

The 520 chain is nearly a pound lighter than the standard Panigale V4 chain. Additionally, it has its own sprockets.

On the aluminum top triple clamp, there’s a number telling you which 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP you have. The lower the number, the cooler you are.

The SP has covers for the parts you will want to remove for track-days. This includes the mirror mounting holes and the license plate holder.

The Ducati Data Analyzer + telemetry kit is included, along with a GPS module. In the pits, you can critique the performance of you and the SP at every point on the track.

Although not specific to the SP, it has Öhlins semi-active electronic suspension. There is also an Öhlins steering damper.

Sorry, no passengers allowed. The 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP comes with a solo seat and no passenger pegs. The seat gets a unique V4 SP logo, just as a reminder every time you hop on for another session.

Matte black Winter Test Livery is contrasted by the fuel tank’s brushed aluminum finish. Along with the carbon fiber rims and protruding street-legal equipment removed, the SP looks absolutely stunning.

Dealers are taking deposits for the $37,000 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP. We don’t have a delivery date for the motorcycle yet.

2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP Specs

ENGINE

Type: 90-degree V4 w/ counter-rotating crankshaft

Displacement: 1103cc

Bore x stroke: 81 x 53.5mm

Maximum power: 214 horsepower @ 13,000 rpm

Maximum torque: 92 ft-lbs @ 10,000 rpm

Compression ratio: 14.0:1

Valvetrain: Desmodromic actuation w/ 4vpc

Fueling: Twin injectors per cylinder

Transmission: 6-speed w/ straight-cut gears

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated

Final drive: 520 chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Aluminum monocoque

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Öhlins NIX30 43mm fork w/ electronic damping adjustment and active suspension adjustment; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Öhlins TTX36 shock w/ electronic damping adjustment and active suspension adjustment; 5.1 inches

Wheels: 5 split-spoke carbon fiber

Front wheel: 17 x 6.00 x 17

Rear wheel: 3.50 x 17

Tires: Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 200/60 x 17

Front brakes: Semi-floating 330mm discs w/ Brembo Stylema R 4-piston calipers and adjustable Brembo MCS 19.21 master cylinder

Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

ABS: Bosch Cornering ABS Evo

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 57.8 inches

Rake: 24.5 degrees

Trail: 3.9 inches

Seat height: 32.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.2 gallons

Curb weight: 427 pounds

Color: Winter Test Livery

2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP Price: $37,000 MSRP

2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP Photo Gallery