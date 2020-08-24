Monday, August 24, 2020
Community Motorcycle Safety BMW Recalls R 1250 GS, R 1250 RT, S 1000 RR and...

BMW Recalls R 1250 GS, R 1250 RT, S 1000 RR and S 1000 XR: Leaking Front Caliper

BMW has recalled 9,239 of its R 1250 GS, R 1250 RT, S 1000 RR, and S 1000 XR motorcycles due to possible leaking front brakes.

BMW says that while parked, the front brake calipers may leak fluid. Due to the leak, the Bavarian motorcycles fail to comply with the requirements of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 122, “Motorcycle Brake Systems.”

BMW says overtime, a leaking front brake caliper can reduce the amount of brake fluid in the reservoir. A low volume could affect brake performance, increasing the risk of a crash.

BMW Recalls R 1250 GS, R 1250 RT, S 1000 RR and S 1000 XR: Leaking Front Caliper

The following models are involved in the recall:

  • 2019-2020 BMW R 1250 GS
  • 2019-2020 BMW R 1250 GS ADVENTURE
  • 2019-2020 BMW R 1250 RT
  • 2020 BMW S 1000 RR
  • 2020 BMW S 1000 XR

BMW will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and if necessary, replace the front brake calipers with an improved version, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on Oct. 6, 2020. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

