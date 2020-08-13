Thursday, August 13, 2020
Community BSMC x Indian Motorcycle = Stylish Apparel Partnership

America’s Indian Motorcycle and London’s Bike Shed Motorcycle Club have joined forces for a range of lifestyle apparel. The co-branding comes with an announcement that there will be a Bike Shed Motorcycle Club store opening in Los Angeles.

The new BSMC location will be in the Los Angeles Arts District, where there is already a hipster motorcycle presence. The new shop will cover 30,000 square feet and include a full-service restaurant, bar and lounge, café, tattoo studio, barbershop, and events space. Oh, yes, there will also be a large retail area.

BSMC x Indian Motorcycle - Clothing Partnership

“We wanted to align with an American brand that shared our same, all-inclusive, motorcycle values,” said Dutch, Founder of the Bike Shed Motorcycle Club. “Indian Motorcycle is an iconic and historic brand that has evolved to remain relevant as moto culture has evolved, balancing timeless design and authenticity with modern performance and practicality, bringing new appreciation and customers to the brand and its bikes. Our clothing collaboration partnership carries those same values, aligning two brands that are as much about community and experience as we are about quality products, made to be fit-for-purpose while carrying timeless style and heritage.”

BSMC x Indian Motorcycle - Lifestyle Apparel

In addition to lifestyle clothing, there will also be a technical riding jersey. To celebrate that, custom motorcycle builder Go Takamine is part of the launch process for the collaboration, as shown in the accompanying photos. Takamine, a Japanese native transplanted to Long Beach, Calif., in 2014, is known as the founder of the Brat Style custom motorcycle genre.

BSMC x Indian Motorcycle - Go Takamine
Go Takamine

“We’re proud to collaborate with Bike Shed on this apparel collection and celebrate our love for motorcycles and motorcycle culture,” said Vice President of Indian Motorcycle Reid Wilson. “When we found out Bike Shed was opening a clubhouse in the U.S., we knew we wanted to get involved. A special-edition apparel collection was a no-brainer, and we’re extremely proud to align with Bike Shed as they plan for their opening in Los Angeles.”

In addition to being able to purchase the apparel collection—which includes hats, shirts, and sweatshirts—at the Indian and BSMC websites, the clothing is also available at select retail locations.

BSMC x Indian Motorcycle Apparel Photo Gallery

 

 

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

