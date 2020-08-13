BSMC x Indian Motorcycle = Stylish Apparel Partnership

America’s Indian Motorcycle and London’s Bike Shed Motorcycle Club have joined forces for a range of lifestyle apparel. The co-branding comes with an announcement that there will be a Bike Shed Motorcycle Club store opening in Los Angeles.

The new BSMC location will be in the Los Angeles Arts District, where there is already a hipster motorcycle presence. The new shop will cover 30,000 square feet and include a full-service restaurant, bar and lounge, café, tattoo studio, barbershop, and events space. Oh, yes, there will also be a large retail area.

“We wanted to align with an American brand that shared our same, all-inclusive, motorcycle values,” said Dutch, Founder of the Bike Shed Motorcycle Club. “Indian Motorcycle is an iconic and historic brand that has evolved to remain relevant as moto culture has evolved, balancing timeless design and authenticity with modern performance and practicality, bringing new appreciation and customers to the brand and its bikes. Our clothing collaboration partnership carries those same values, aligning two brands that are as much about community and experience as we are about quality products, made to be fit-for-purpose while carrying timeless style and heritage.”

In addition to lifestyle clothing, there will also be a technical riding jersey. To celebrate that, custom motorcycle builder Go Takamine is part of the launch process for the collaboration, as shown in the accompanying photos. Takamine, a Japanese native transplanted to Long Beach, Calif., in 2014, is known as the founder of the Brat Style custom motorcycle genre.

“We’re proud to collaborate with Bike Shed on this apparel collection and celebrate our love for motorcycles and motorcycle culture,” said Vice President of Indian Motorcycle Reid Wilson. “When we found out Bike Shed was opening a clubhouse in the U.S., we knew we wanted to get involved. A special-edition apparel collection was a no-brainer, and we’re extremely proud to align with Bike Shed as they plan for their opening in Los Angeles.”

In addition to being able to purchase the apparel collection—which includes hats, shirts, and sweatshirts—at the Indian and BSMC websites, the clothing is also available at select retail locations.

BSMC x Indian Motorcycle Apparel Photo Gallery