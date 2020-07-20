Historic Benelli Motorcycles at Bonhams Auction: Morbidelli Collection

It is painful to hear that the famed Morbidelli Motorcycle Museum in Pesaro, Italy, is being parted out. However, it does mean you have a shot at obtaining one or more of the motorcycles in the collection, including these three historic Benellis, at Bonhams Summer Sale auction. Here are three 250 GP racebikes that will be on offer at Bicester Heritage, 60 miles northwest of London, from August 16, 2020.

1950 Benelli 250 Bialbero Corsa — Dario Ambrosini

This is the Benelli that Dario Ambrosini took to the 250 GP World Championship in 1950. Along the way, the Italian rider took three victories in the six-race series with the breathtakingly beautiful DOHC single powering him. Estimated selling price: £120,000 to £180,000.

1959 Benelli 250 Bialbero GP Mono

This DOHC single is one of just four examples of a 250cc Benelli GP motorcycle from 1959. It resided in seven-time GP World Champion John Surtees until 1980. Giancarlo Morbidelli then purchased and restored the racebike to a quality fit for a museum. 1959 was a tough year for Benelli in the 250 GP class, as its top rider was Geoff Duke, who finished the season in P10. Estimated selling price: £60,000 to £100,000.

1964 Benelli 250 Bialbero 4 — Tarquino Provini

Two-time GP World Champion Tarquino Provini piloted this DOHC inline-4 in the 1964 250 GP series. Finishing in P5 overall for the season, Provini took a win on the Benelli at the Montjuïc circuit in Barcelona. This 250 GP race-winning motorcycle is signed by Provini. Estimated selling price: £80,000 to £120,000.

While the Morbidelli family is not selling the Morbidelli GP racers, they are selling other brands in the collection, including Ducati, Mondial, Norton, Matchless, and Honda.

“We expect international interest,” Ben Walker, International Department Director for Bonhams Collectors’ Motorcycle, said, “from collectors and enthusiasts who will give the motorcycles a new lease of life in other collections and homes around the world.”

Fortunately, you will not have to travel to Bicester to bid—in fact, you can’t. Due to government COVID-19 regulations, bids are only accepted via phone, the Internet, or an absentee bid.

Photo Gallery: 1950, 1959, and 1964 Benelli 250 GP Motorcycles