Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Community Classic and Custom Motorcycles Historic Benelli Motorcycles at Bonhams Auction: Morbidelli Collection

Historic Benelli Motorcycles at Bonhams Auction: Morbidelli Collection

It is painful to hear that the famed Morbidelli Motorcycle Museum in Pesaro, Italy, is being parted out. However, it does mean you have a shot at obtaining one or more of the motorcycles in the collection, including these three historic Benellis, at Bonhams Summer Sale auction. Here are three 250 GP racebikes that will be on offer at Bicester Heritage, 60 miles northwest of London, from August 16, 2020.

Historic Benelli Motorcycles at Bonhams Auction - 1960 250 GP

1950 Benelli 250 Bialbero Corsa — Dario Ambrosini

This is the Benelli that Dario Ambrosini took to the 250 GP World Championship in 1950. Along the way, the Italian rider took three victories in the six-race series with the breathtakingly beautiful DOHC single powering him. Estimated selling price: £120,000 to £180,000.

Historic Benelli Motorcycles at Bonhams Auction - 1959 GP 250

1959 Benelli 250 Bialbero GP Mono

This DOHC single is one of just four examples of a 250cc Benelli GP motorcycle from 1959. It resided in seven-time GP World Champion John Surtees until 1980. Giancarlo Morbidelli then purchased and restored the racebike to a quality fit for a museum. 1959 was a tough year for Benelli in the 250 GP class, as its top rider was Geoff Duke, who finished the season in P10. Estimated selling price: £60,000 to £100,000.

Historic Benelli Motorcycles at Bonhams Auction - 1964 Benelli GP 250

1964 Benelli 250 Bialbero 4 — Tarquino Provini

Two-time GP World Champion Tarquino Provini piloted this DOHC inline-4 in the 1964 250 GP series. Finishing in P5 overall for the season, Provini took a win on the Benelli at the Montjuïc circuit in Barcelona. This 250 GP race-winning motorcycle is signed by Provini. Estimated selling price: £80,000 to £120,000.

While the Morbidelli family is not selling the Morbidelli GP racers, they are selling other brands in the collection, including Ducati, Mondial, Norton, Matchless, and Honda.

“We expect international interest,” Ben Walker, International Department Director for Bonhams Collectors’ Motorcycle, said, “from collectors and enthusiasts who will give the motorcycles a new lease of life in other collections and homes around the world.”

Fortunately, you will not have to travel to Bicester to bid—in fact, you can’t. Due to government COVID-19 regulations, bids are only accepted via phone, the Internet, or an absentee bid.

Photo Gallery: 1950, 1959, and 1964 Benelli 250 GP Motorcycles

Previous article2021 Honda CB500X Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Price, and Photos
Next articleFOBO Bike 2 Review: Motorcycle Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Adventure / Dual-Sport

FOBO Bike 2 Review: Motorcycle Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Don Williams -
0
Are you a conscientious rider who knows the importance of proper tire inflation? Are you ‘that’ rider delaying the group from leaving in the...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

2021 Honda CB500X Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Price, and Photos

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Honda CB500X has grown into a cult ADV motorcycle. The original CB500X was very much a street bike. However, a couple of...
Read more
MotoAmerica

Indian and S&S Team Up For King Of The Baggers at Laguna Seca

Don Williams -
0
When the King of the Baggers race was first announced, many people thought it was a joke. Who in their right minds would ride...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 BMW F 850 GS and GS Adventure First Look: 8 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
0
There are some visual and technical updates to the 2021 BMW F 850 GS and F 850 GS Adventure. It’s not a huge overhaul...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda CRF450RL and CRF450X First Look: Eco Friendly

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Honda CRF450RL and CRF450X are back, with the only change being the welcome addition of handguards. What? You say you have never...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Brembo GP4 MotoGP Caliper First Look: Debut at Jerez

Don Williams -
0
Brembo has a new caliper for the 2020 MotoGP World Championship series, as it will be supplying braking components to all 22 MotoGP riders...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

FOBO Bike 2 Review: Motorcycle Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Don Williams -
0
Are you a conscientious rider who knows the importance of proper tire inflation? Are you ‘that’ rider delaying the group from leaving in the...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Historic Benelli Motorcycles at Bonhams Auction: Morbidelli Collection

Don Williams -
0
It is painful to hear that the famed Morbidelli Motorcycle Museum in Pesaro, Italy, is being parted out. However, it does mean you have...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

2021 Honda CB500X Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Price, and Photos

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Honda CB500X has grown into a cult ADV motorcycle. The original CB500X was very much a street bike. However, a couple of...
Read more
MotoAmerica

Indian and S&S Team Up For King Of The Baggers at Laguna Seca

Don Williams -
0
When the King of the Baggers race was first announced, many people thought it was a joke. Who in their right minds would ride...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 BMW F 850 GS and GS Adventure First Look: 8 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
0
There are some visual and technical updates to the 2021 BMW F 850 GS and F 850 GS Adventure. It’s not a huge overhaul...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda CRF450RL and CRF450X First Look: Eco Friendly

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Honda CRF450RL and CRF450X are back, with the only change being the welcome addition of handguards. What? You say you have never...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling