2021 Honda CB500X Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Price, and Photos

The 2021 Honda CB500X has grown into a cult ADV motorcycle. The original CB500X was very much a street bike. However, a couple of years ago, popular demand got the motorcycle updates to make it more dirt worthy.
It’s no shock that budget-minded adventure fans would pick up on the Honda CB500X. It’s light at 434 pounds with the 4.7-gallon tank filled, the 19-/17-inch wheel combination allows for fully aggressive off-road tires, and the suspension travel approaches six inches. Getting all that for less than $7k is certainly an appealing prospect.
Outside of the cult, the CB500X is an outstanding commuter and light-duty touring motorcycle. Handling is easy and agile, while everything that the ADV crowd likes also makes the CB500X work great for pavement-only duty. The six-speed transmission and 471cc DOHC motor allow for high-speed cruising without straining the powerplant.
Since the CB500X was introduced, Honda has made ABS standard, and the single 320mm disc and Nissin caliper are more than up to the job of slowing down the lightweight motorcycle.
Ergonomics are entirely natural, so the 2021 Honda CB500X works great as an upright sportbike and an ADV explorer.
We tested the Honda CB500X on- and off-road.
2021 Honda CB500X Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel-twin
- Displacement: 471cc
- Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.8mm
- Compression ratio: 10.7:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm throttle bodies
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Final drive: 520 O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 5.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.3 inches
- Tires: Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour
- Front tire: 110/80 x 19
- Rear tire: 160/60 x 17
- Front brake: 320mm disc w/ 4-piston Nissin caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS
- Wheelbase: 56.8 inches
- Rake: 27.5 degrees
- Trail: 4.3 inches
- Seat height: 32.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.7 gallons
- Curb Weight: 434 pounds
- Color: Matte Black Metallic
2021 Honda CB500X Price: $6999 MSRP