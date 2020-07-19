2021 Honda CB500X Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Price, and Photos

The 2021 Honda CB500X has grown into a cult ADV motorcycle. The original CB500X was very much a street bike. However, a couple of years ago, popular demand got the motorcycle updates to make it more dirt worthy.

It’s no shock that budget-minded adventure fans would pick up on the Honda CB500X. It’s light at 434 pounds with the 4.7-gallon tank filled, the 19-/17-inch wheel combination allows for fully aggressive off-road tires, and the suspension travel approaches six inches. Getting all that for less than $7k is certainly an appealing prospect.

Outside of the cult, the CB500X is an outstanding commuter and light-duty touring motorcycle. Handling is easy and agile, while everything that the ADV crowd likes also makes the CB500X work great for pavement-only duty. The six-speed transmission and 471cc DOHC motor allow for high-speed cruising without straining the powerplant.

Since the CB500X was introduced, Honda has made ABS standard, and the single 320mm disc and Nissin caliper are more than up to the job of slowing down the lightweight motorcycle.

Ergonomics are entirely natural, so the 2021 Honda CB500X works great as an upright sportbike and an ADV explorer.

We tested the Honda CB500X on- and off-road.

2021 Honda CB500X Specs

ENGINE

Type: Parallel-twin

Displacement: 471cc

Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.8mm

Compression ratio: 10.7:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm throttle bodies

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: 520 O-ring chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 5.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.3 inches

Tires: Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour

Front tire: 110/80 x 19

Rear tire: 160/60 x 17

Front brake: 320mm disc w/ 4-piston Nissin caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 56.8 inches

Rake: 27.5 degrees

Trail: 4.3 inches

Seat height: 32.8 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.7 gallons

Curb Weight: 434 pounds

Color: Matte Black Metallic

2021 Honda CB500X Price: $6999 MSRP