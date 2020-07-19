Monday, July 20, 2020
Motorcycle Types Adventure / Dual-Sport 2021 Honda CB500X Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Price, and Photos

2021 Honda CB500X Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Price, and Photos

The 2021 Honda CB500X has grown into a cult ADV motorcycle. The original CB500X was very much a street bike. However, a couple of years ago, popular demand got the motorcycle updates to make it more dirt worthy.

It’s no shock that budget-minded adventure fans would pick up on the Honda CB500X. It’s light at 434 pounds with the 4.7-gallon tank filled, the 19-/17-inch wheel combination allows for fully aggressive off-road tires, and the suspension travel approaches six inches. Getting all that for less than $7k is certainly an appealing prospect.

2021 Honda CB500X - MSRP

Outside of the cult, the CB500X is an outstanding commuter and light-duty touring motorcycle. Handling is easy and agile, while everything that the ADV crowd likes also makes the CB500X work great for pavement-only duty. The six-speed transmission and 471cc DOHC motor allow for high-speed cruising without straining the powerplant.

Since the CB500X was introduced, Honda has made ABS standard, and the single 320mm disc and Nissin caliper are more than up to the job of slowing down the lightweight motorcycle.

2021 Honda CB500X Price

Ergonomics are entirely natural, so the 2021 Honda CB500X works great as an upright sportbike and an ADV explorer.

We tested the Honda CB500X on- and off-road.

2021 Honda CB500X Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Parallel-twin
  • Displacement: 471cc
  • Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.8mm
  • Compression ratio: 10.7:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc
  • Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm throttle bodies
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Final drive: 520 O-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 5.9 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.3 inches
  • Tires: Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour
  • Front tire: 110/80 x 19
  • Rear tire: 160/60 x 17
  • Front brake: 320mm disc w/ 4-piston Nissin caliper
  • Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS

  • Wheelbase: 56.8 inches
  • Rake: 27.5 degrees
  • Trail: 4.3 inches
  • Seat height: 32.8 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 4.7 gallons
  • Curb Weight: 434 pounds
  • Color: Matte Black Metallic

2021 Honda CB500X Price: $6999 MSRP

Previous articleIndian and S&S Team Up For King Of The Baggers at Laguna Seca
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

MotoAmerica

Indian and S&S Team Up For King Of The Baggers at Laguna Seca

Don Williams -
0
When the King of the Baggers race was first announced, many people thought it was a joke. Who in their right minds would ride...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 BMW F 850 GS and GS Adventure First Look: 8 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
0
There are some visual and technical updates to the 2021 BMW F 850 GS and F 850 GS Adventure. It’s not a huge overhaul...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda CRF450RL and CRF450X First Look: Eco Friendly

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Honda CRF450RL and CRF450X are back, with the only change being the welcome addition of handguards. What? You say you have never...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Beta RR-S Dual-Sport Lineup First Look: 10 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
0
There are four motorcycles in the 2021 Beta RR-S dual-sport lineup. This is the same lineup as last year, and there have been no...
Read more
Gear / Parts

HJC FG-Jet Helmet Review: For Motorcycle Touring

Neil Wyenn -
0
My wife’s current helmet was born nine years ago this October and is a few years older than industry recommended replacement. She has liked...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Tacita T-Cruise Turismo E-Motorcycle First Look: 12 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
0
For the most part, the electric motorcycles we see fit into the high-performance, upright sport, urban, or dual-sport categories. The 2020 Tacita T-Cruise Turismo...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

2021 Honda CB500X Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Price, and Photos

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Honda CB500X has grown into a cult ADV motorcycle. The original CB500X was very much a street bike. However, a couple of...
Read more
MotoAmerica

Indian and S&S Team Up For King Of The Baggers at Laguna Seca

Don Williams -
0
When the King of the Baggers race was first announced, many people thought it was a joke. Who in their right minds would ride...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 BMW F 850 GS and GS Adventure First Look: 8 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
0
There are some visual and technical updates to the 2021 BMW F 850 GS and F 850 GS Adventure. It’s not a huge overhaul...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda CRF450RL and CRF450X First Look: Eco Friendly

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Honda CRF450RL and CRF450X are back, with the only change being the welcome addition of handguards. What? You say you have never...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Brembo GP4 MotoGP Caliper First Look: Debut at Jerez

Don Williams -
0
Brembo has a new caliper for the 2020 MotoGP World Championship series, as it will be supplying braking components to all 22 MotoGP riders...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Beta RR-S Dual-Sport Lineup First Look: 10 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
0
There are four motorcycles in the 2021 Beta RR-S dual-sport lineup. This is the same lineup as last year, and there have been no...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling