2020 Polaris Slingshot Grand Touring LE First Look (Fast Facts)

Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Last year Polaris offered a Slingshot Grand Touring model designed with road trips and commuting in mind. However, it was conspicuously absent from the 2020 Polaris Slingshot lineup. Fortunately, that has been rectified with the 2020 Polaris Slingshot Grand Touring LE.

The distinctive feature that makes this a touring vehicle is the Slingshade top. That means you aren’t at the mercy of the elements—particularly the blazing hot sun of the summer. The 2020 Polaris Slingshot Grand Touring LE is a limited edition model, and there will be fewer than 300 examples produced.

The Grand Touring LE is powered by a 178 horsepower ProStar 2.0L motor, and the fully automatic AutoDrive transmission makes it easy for anyone to drive. A 20-inch rear wheel puts the power to the ground, with 18-inch wheels taking care of direction changes. The Grand Touring LE gets exclusive Bronze LE wheels for a premium look.

Polaris describes the body color as Fairway Green, with the rear fender getting color-matched with the body and Slingshade. There’s a 9.5-inch wind-deflector to further reduce fatigue on long drives. Another ride-enhancing exclusive are the bronze-accented quilted seats with the headrest boasting an embroidered Slingshot logo.

Technology is prevalent on the 2020 Polaris Slingshot Grand Touring LE. There’s a seven-inch full-color touchscreen display with GPS and navigation services, along with a 100-wat Rockford Fosgate sound system. That means you can blast your favorite tunes via Bluetooth as you pile on the miles. A back-up camera makes it safer to access reverse.

2020 Polaris Slingshot Grand Touring LE top speed

Polaris offers plenty of tempting accessories for the Slingshot Grand Touring LE. The Stage 1 Tune unleashes an additional 25 horsepower from the ProStar 2.0L DOHC powerplant ($599). If heated and cooled seats sound like a good idea, $1200 will get you that climate-taming feature. Overnight bags for the driver and passenger run $165 each, while a side storage bag set is $115—enticing options for the touring crowd.

The price for the 2020 Polaris Slingshot Grand Touring LE is $33,999 MSRP. Arrival at Polaris dealers is imminent.

2020 Polaris Slingshot Grand Touring LE Photo Gallery

Don Williams
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

