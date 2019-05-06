Polaris Slingshot “Summer To Drive” Test Drive Promotion Underway

While there may not be a free lunch, Polaris is offering a $50 restaurant gift card to anyone who test drives a Polaris Slingshot from now until June 30. All you have to do is drive any one of the four flavors of Slingshot to get a code that can be redeemed for a $50 dining credit from DiningAdvantage.com. That will get you into your choice of over 100,000 restaurants.

The Polaris Slingshot line ranges from the entry-level S for $20,999 to the luxury Grand Touring model for $30,999. All four Slingshots are powered by a 2.4-liter DOHC four-cylinder GM Ecotec engine that puts out 173 horsepower. To make the Slingshot line more accessible, all four models have a five-speed automatic transmission.

Although it is a three-wheeler with a steering wheel, and described as an auto-cycle rather than a motorcycle, we tested the 2018 Polaris Slingshot S and SLR. We came back impressed, as it is a fun vehicle to whip through the twisties, even though it has an extra wheel and different steering than we are used to.

As with any promotion, there are some rules associated with the Summer To Drive $50 restaurant gift card. The main rules are that you have to be 18 years old, test drive a Polaris Slingshot by June 30, and redeem the code provided by the dealer at DiningAdvantage.com before November 1.

Also, you can only get one $50 restaurant card per household, and the card is not transferable. On the upside, you don’t have to be in a hurry to have dinner. The card is good until January 31, 2029. Among the most popular participating destinations are chains such as Buca di Beppo, TGI Fridays, IHOP, Steak & Shake, and Johnny Rockets.

To find the nearest Polaris Slingshot dealer isn’t difficult, as Polaris has a Find A Dealer Near You webpage designed to get you pointed in the right direction.