Friday, June 19, 2020
News 2020 Ducati Superleggera V4 Production Begins: Photos and Video

2020 Ducati Superleggera V4 Production Begins: Photos and Video

When you buy the 2020 Ducati Superleggera V4, you’re doing more than simply buying a motorcycle—you’re buying an experience. With the first of 500 numbered Superleggeras rolling off the production line, Ducati is reminding us of all that comes with this extraordinary superbike.

It’s too late to be the first owner of the 2020 Superleggera V4. Ducati has already invited the future owner of 001/500 to take delivery in Borgo Panigale. That experience includes meeting Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali. Okay, so you’ve missed out on that.

Fortunately, every Superleggera V4 buyer will have the opportunity to ride a Panigale V4 R, which runs in the World Superbike Championship Series, at Mugello Circuit in Tuscany. Dubbed the Superbike Experience, following through on it will have to wait until 2021, for the obvious unpleasant reason.

Now, you have to get lucky. Just 30 Superleggera V4 owners will have the opportunity to purchase the MotoGP Experience. This sends you around the Mugello Circuit on a Desmosedici GP, and you’ll be shepherd by Ducati Corse technicians. Again, this won’t be happening until next year.

2020 Ducati Superleggera V4 Production - MSRP

Buying the 2020 Ducati Superleggera V4 also means you buy a personalized set of Superleggera V4 leathers from the SuMisura Ducati line. Safety is not overlooked, as the leathers feature airbag technology, and Ducati will also sell you a matching carbon fiber helmet.

While you might think that just getting the Superleggera V4 is enough, Ducati knows you want more than just a fast street-legal superbike with 224 horsepower—no, that won’t do. The Superleggera V4 includes a Racing kit, and that means a track-only Akrapovič titanium exhaust (bumping up the output to 234 horsepower), open carbon-fiber dry-clutch cover, carbon-fiber swingarm cover with titanium slider, a replacement kit for the lighting and mirrors, license plate holder removal kit, racing fuel cap, brake lever protection, front and rear stands, a battery charger, and a cover. Oh, and you also get the Ducati Data Analyzer + GPS.

2020 Ducati Superleggera V4 Production Begins - Price

It’s not over yet. The Superleggera V4 is delivered in a custom wooden crate designed specifically for this motorcycle. Also, don’t forget to take home your “ a sculptural reproduction of the Superleggera V4 in 1:10 scale, modeled in futuristic aerodynamic shapes,” as a Ducati spokesman describes it. Needless to say, the avant-garde sculpture has the same number as your motorcycle.

Remember, there are only 500 examples of the 2020 Ducati Superleggera V4, so time is not on your side.

2020 Ducati Superleggera V4 Production Photo Gallery

Previous articleSena Outrush Smart Helmet First Look (7 Fast Facts)
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Gear / Parts

Sena Outrush Smart Helmet First Look (7 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
As much as we like communications devices on our helmets, some folks don’t like modifying a helmet by adding an external device and interior...
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

#Sport4Recovery Promoting Fans at Races: FIM a Member

Don Williams -
0
The FIM is a founding member of the new #Sport4Recovery organization, which is promoting the importance of sports as an essential part of life...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Husqvarna Off-Road Lineup First Look: Seven Models

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Husqvarna off-road lineup is here, and you have seven models to choose from this year. There are two street-legal four-strokes (FE 501s...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

SLC6 Supercross Results and Coverage: Webb Wins Wednesday Again

Don Williams -
0
Defending Supercross Champion Cooper Webb kept alive his hope of retaining his title by winning the penultimate round of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Honda Metropolitan Buyers Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
When it comes to agile urban mobility, the 2020 Honda Metropolitan is tough to beat. The smallest Honda scooter weighs just 179 pounds with...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

SLC6 Fantasy Supercross Tips (10 Fast Facts plus Track Maps)

Don Williams -
0
Last week was a tough one for fantasy supercross players. Instead of getting easier as the Salt Lake City series progresses, picking a reliable...
Read more
News

2020 Ducati Superleggera V4 Production Begins: Photos and Video

Don Williams -
0
When you buy the 2020 Ducati Superleggera V4, you’re doing more than simply buying a motorcycle—you’re buying an experience. With the first of 500...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Sena Outrush Smart Helmet First Look (7 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
As much as we like communications devices on our helmets, some folks don’t like modifying a helmet by adding an external device and interior...
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

#Sport4Recovery Promoting Fans at Races: FIM a Member

Don Williams -
0
The FIM is a founding member of the new #Sport4Recovery organization, which is promoting the importance of sports as an essential part of life...
Read more
Riders Library - Motorcycle Books

A Life in Motorcycles: The Mechanics Guide for Reviving Motorcycle and Marriage: Review

Gary Ilminen -
0
As the famous line from “O Brother Where Art Thou” goes, paraphrased, we are all searching for answers. Fortunately, author Ray Roske has a...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Husqvarna Off-Road Lineup First Look: Seven Models

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Husqvarna off-road lineup is here, and you have seven models to choose from this year. There are two street-legal four-strokes (FE 501s...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

SLC6 Supercross Results and Coverage: Webb Wins Wednesday Again

Don Williams -
0
Defending Supercross Champion Cooper Webb kept alive his hope of retaining his title by winning the penultimate round of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling