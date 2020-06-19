2020 Ducati Superleggera V4 Production Begins: Photos and Video

When you buy the 2020 Ducati Superleggera V4, you’re doing more than simply buying a motorcycle—you’re buying an experience. With the first of 500 numbered Superleggeras rolling off the production line, Ducati is reminding us of all that comes with this extraordinary superbike.

It’s too late to be the first owner of the 2020 Superleggera V4. Ducati has already invited the future owner of 001/500 to take delivery in Borgo Panigale. That experience includes meeting Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali. Okay, so you’ve missed out on that.

Fortunately, every Superleggera V4 buyer will have the opportunity to ride a Panigale V4 R, which runs in the World Superbike Championship Series, at Mugello Circuit in Tuscany. Dubbed the Superbike Experience, following through on it will have to wait until 2021, for the obvious unpleasant reason.

Now, you have to get lucky. Just 30 Superleggera V4 owners will have the opportunity to purchase the MotoGP Experience. This sends you around the Mugello Circuit on a Desmosedici GP, and you’ll be shepherd by Ducati Corse technicians. Again, this won’t be happening until next year.

Buying the 2020 Ducati Superleggera V4 also means you buy a personalized set of Superleggera V4 leathers from the SuMisura Ducati line. Safety is not overlooked, as the leathers feature airbag technology, and Ducati will also sell you a matching carbon fiber helmet.

While you might think that just getting the Superleggera V4 is enough, Ducati knows you want more than just a fast street-legal superbike with 224 horsepower—no, that won’t do. The Superleggera V4 includes a Racing kit, and that means a track-only Akrapovič titanium exhaust (bumping up the output to 234 horsepower), open carbon-fiber dry-clutch cover, carbon-fiber swingarm cover with titanium slider, a replacement kit for the lighting and mirrors, license plate holder removal kit, racing fuel cap, brake lever protection, front and rear stands, a battery charger, and a cover. Oh, and you also get the Ducati Data Analyzer + GPS.

It’s not over yet. The Superleggera V4 is delivered in a custom wooden crate designed specifically for this motorcycle. Also, don’t forget to take home your “ a sculptural reproduction of the Superleggera V4 in 1:10 scale, modeled in futuristic aerodynamic shapes,” as a Ducati spokesman describes it. Needless to say, the avant-garde sculpture has the same number as your motorcycle.

Remember, there are only 500 examples of the 2020 Ducati Superleggera V4, so time is not on your side.

2020 Ducati Superleggera V4 Production Photo Gallery