SLC7 Fantasy Supercross Tips (8 Fast Facts + Track Map)

We are here–the end of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series. It’s your last chance to roost your friends in fantasy supercross and earn bragging rights for the year. The title is still up for grabs between Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb, so that adds some drama and strategy to the final round at Rice-Eccles Stadium. With no further delay, here are our SLC7 fantasy supercross tips in the RMFantasySX.com format.

Nothing has changed at the top—it’s still 1-2 for Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb. These two riders continue to dominate the two top spots, and they’ll likely do the same at SLC7. Given that Webb is in a must-win situation and Tomac only has score six points (17th place) to secure his first 450SX championship. Look for Webb to do his part, with Tomac right behind him.

The riders for finishing positions three through five have established themselves again, though the order isn’t obvious. Without a doubt, look for Jason Anderson, Zach Osborne, and Ken Roczen to finish behind Tomac and Webb. The only question is in what order the trio will finish, so we’ll look at each rider individually.

Zach Osborne looks great for P3. With a record of 5-3-4-2-4-3 in Salt Lake City, Osborne has been delivering consistently–he finishes in the top five every single race. The only other riders who can say that are Tomac and Webb. With three top-three finishes in those six races, Osborne is the best bet for P3 in SLC7.

With three top-five finishes in a row, Ken Roczen looks to be back. Don’t expect Roczen to run with Tomac and Webb all night, and Osborne is looking healthy and still hungry. Roczen can reclaim P2 in the series standings, though he’s going to have a difficult time picking up seven points on Webb. It’s not unreasonable to think you might see Roczen on the final-round podium, but P4 looks more likely.

Jason Anderson is a safe P5 choice. Anderson has beaten Osborne and Roczen twice each in six rounds in SLC. That’s reason enough to put him in P5 for SLC7. Unless something catastrophic happens, he’s going to be in the top five and score you points. Past performance in SLC doesn’t put Anderson in front of the four riders we are picking ahead of him, so P5 it is.

Weather could be a factor, with temperatures in the high 80s at race time. The chance of rain is zero, with a 10 mph breeze. The racing starts at 2 p.m. local time, so there won’t be much shade on the track early. If you believe in the weather tea leaves, swap Roczen and Anderson in your picks.

With RMFantasySX.com going with P13 as the Wild Card, it’s coin-flipping times. The lower the finishing position, the harder it is to call, and unlucky P13 is pretty far down in the field. You have to look very closely at Benny Bloss (13-13-13-10-13-11 in SLC). It’s hard to argue against four P13s in six rounds, so he’s our pick. Also worthy of strong consideration is Justin Hill, who is 13-14-12 in the last three rounds. Dean Wilson finished in P13 on Wednesday, but he’s a solid top-10 finisher, so don’t pick him to repeat. No one else has finished in P13 in SLC, so stick with either Bloss or Hill.

The television coverage of the finale is a bit complicated, so consult our 2020 Supercross TV Schedule.

Photography by Michael Brigida, Rich Shepherd, et al.

The author is in the top one percent of RMFantasySX.com players.

2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 16 of 17 rounds)