34th Biker Fest On For September: Italian Bike Week Returns

The 34th edition of Biker Fest is on for September 17-20, 2020, in Lignano Sabbiadoro—a peninsula on northeastern Italy’s Adriatic Sea coast. Also known as Italian Bike Week, the event is a wide-ranging affair that appeals to virtually all motorcycle riders.

Highlighting the gathering is the Biker Fest Custom Bike Show. Running since 1987 when it was affiliated with the Big Daddy Rat’s World Famous Rat’s Hole Custom Bike & Chopper Show of Daytona Bike Week and Sturgis Motorcycle Rally fame, now the Biker Fest event is the Italian date for the AMD World Custom Bike Show Championship. It is also the final round of the Custom Bike Show Italian Motorcycle Championship. With high-stakes competition, the Biker Fest Custom Bike Show promises the best in European custom motorcycles.

Although Biker Fest focuses on the European biker and custom motorcycle movements, it also features off-road, dirt track, and motorcycle touring segments, plus demo rides from major manufacturers in the Stadium Zone.

Entertainment comes via freestyle motorcycle and stuntmen shows, plus an off-road racing area for the Scrambler Challenge, and an oval dirt track for truck training courses. There are also tours of the area, a rock concert with 10 artists on the bill, plus the inevitable pin-up contest.

On Saturday evening is the Parade of Lights. Thousands of motorcycles leave Luna Park at 7 p.m. and ride through Lignano Sabbiadoro. Biker Fest is spread over four areas of the city, resulting in full engagement by shopkeepers and locals.

New this year is the E-Mobility Village. This area will provide hands-on experiences for visitors, including motorcycles, scooters, e-bikes, and automobiles that are electric- and hybrid-powered.

If you have a taste for four-wheelers, Biker Fest has a U.S. Car Reunion gathering on Sunday in Luna Park, with over 300 historic American automobiles, with a focus on V8s.

Biker Fest hopes you will arrive at Lignano Sabbiadoro on a motorcycle. However, realizing this isn’t always possible, there is access by air, land, and sea. Camping and hotels are available.

Biker Fest Photo Gallery