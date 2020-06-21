Nico Rosberg Energica Ego Raffle For Family-Oriented Charities

2016 Formula 1 Champion Nico Rosberg is raffling off his personal custom Energica Ego for charity. The Energica Ego is a high-performance electric superbike that puts out 159 ft-lbs of torque and has a top speed of 150 mph. Two children-focused charities will be the recipients of 100 percent raffle’s receipts–Stiftung RTL – Wir helfen Kindern and its partner Nestwärme in Germany, plus The Time of Kindness initiative by the Italian Red Cross.

The winner of the raffle, which continues to August 12, will receive the Energica Ego directly from Rosberg in Monaco. Included in the raffle are travel and hotel for the winner and a guest, plus shipping of the motorcycle to the winner’s home. The date of the meeting with Rosberg will be negotiated between the winner and Rosberg. VIPrize is conducting the raffle, and the minimum contribution is €5.

The customization of the Nico Rosberg Energica Ego includes matt black livery to recall Rosberg’s F1 helmet, a carbon fiber fairing, red-seamed seat, and Rosberg’s logo on the side of the motorcycle.

Nestwärme supports families with disabled or seriously ill children who are in home-care. The COVID-19 pandemic has made life even more difficult for these families, and the Nestwärme works to take some of the pressure off.

“An important goal of the project is to provide parents with the important nursing experience as practically and realistically as possible,” a Nestwärme spokesman tells us, “so that they can deal with the requirements of intensive care at home more confidently and independently. With the impact of Coronavirus, the costs for the out-patient treatment for disabled kids are increasing a lot, due to the need for nurses to wear masks, overalls, and protective equipment. Without donations, this would significantly affect out-patient support. All the donations help to make sure that during these times, the seriously ill kids or disabled children can stay at home with their families and receive the right care required at home instead of moving to a special care home or hospital.”

The Italian Red Cross’s Time of Kindness program benefits families who are suffering financially from the fallout of fighting COVID-19. Shopping vouchers and food donations will make sure families are clothed and fed.

“The impact of COVID-19 and the consequent restrictive measures have also had major financial consequences on families and people in need,” according to a spokesman for Time of Kindness, “especially the ones that base their incomes on working in companies that have not been able to operate or that were forced to close down. Over the next months, the socio-economic response will be one critical component of the Italian Red Cross actions, alongside the health response. Donations will be targeting family units and people in need with shopping vouchers and food donations. The basic necessities such as medicines and food can be purchased with these vouchers.”