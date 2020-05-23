2020 Yamaha XSR700 Buyers Guide: Specs & Price

With the Yamaha MT-07 representing The Dark Side of Japan, the nearly mechanically identical 2020 Yamaha XSR700 offers a link to the past with classic styling around a modern motor and chassis. Compared to the MT, the XSR has a taller and wider handlebar, an inch-higher stitched seat with XSR700 embossing, teardrop mirrors, a round instrument panel, vintage-styled Pirelli Phantom Sportcomp tires, a round headlight, and classic white/red Yamaha livery. All of these custom features give the Yamaha XSR700 a unique look that combines modernity with nostalgia.

As a motorcycle to be ridden, the 2020 Yamaha XSR700 is a winning package. With 25 degrees of rake and just 3.5 inches of trail, the 410-pound XSR is an agile handler. It is perfect for urban brawls with traffic, as well as enjoyable outings into rural areas with plenty of challenging twisties.

The crossplane-crankshaft parallel-twin motor is more than powerful enough for freeway riding, commuting, and making a statement in the canyons. Ergonomics provide all-day comfort, and fuel consumption of 58 mpg means you won’t be spending lots of time at gas stations.

With power and handling perfectly balanced, the 2020 Yamaha XSR700 is a compelling choice for riders moving up from pure entry-level motorcycles, as well as experienced riders looking for a handy ride.

2020 Yamaha XSR700 Specs

ENGINE

Type: CP2 parallel twin

Displacement: 689cc

Bore x stroke: 80.0 x 68.6mm

Maximum torque: 50 ft/lbs @ 6500 rpm

Compression ratio: 11.5:1

Transmission: 6-speed

CHASSIS

Frame: Diamond steel

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm KYB fork; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable KYB shock; 5.1 inches

Front wheel: 17 x 3.50

Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50

Tires: Pirelli Phantom Sportcomp

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brakes: 282mm discs w/ 4-piston caliper

Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ Nissin caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 55.3 inches

Rake: 25.0 degrees

Trail: 3.5 inches

Seat height: 32.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 58 mpg

Curb weight: 410 pounds

Color: Radical White/Rapid Red

2020 Yamaha XSR700 Price: $8499 MSRP