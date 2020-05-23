Saturday, May 23, 2020
2020 Yamaha XSR700 Buyers Guide: Specs & Price

With the Yamaha MT-07 representing The Dark Side of Japan, the nearly mechanically identical 2020 Yamaha XSR700 offers a link to the past with classic styling around a modern motor and chassis. Compared to the MT, the XSR has a taller and wider handlebar, an inch-higher stitched seat with XSR700 embossing, teardrop mirrors, a round instrument panel, vintage-styled Pirelli Phantom Sportcomp tires, a round headlight, and classic white/red Yamaha livery. All of these custom features give the Yamaha XSR700 a unique look that combines modernity with nostalgia.

As a motorcycle to be ridden, the 2020 Yamaha XSR700 is a winning package. With 25 degrees of rake and just 3.5 inches of trail, the 410-pound XSR is an agile handler. It is perfect for urban brawls with traffic, as well as enjoyable outings into rural areas with plenty of challenging twisties.

The crossplane-crankshaft parallel-twin motor is more than powerful enough for freeway riding, commuting, and making a statement in the canyons. Ergonomics provide all-day comfort, and fuel consumption of 58 mpg means you won’t be spending lots of time at gas stations.

With power and handling perfectly balanced, the 2020 Yamaha XSR700 is a compelling choice for riders moving up from pure entry-level motorcycles, as well as experienced riders looking for a handy ride.

2020 Yamaha XSR700 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: CP2 parallel twin
  • Displacement: 689cc
  • Bore x stroke: 80.0 x 68.6mm
  • Maximum torque: 50 ft/lbs @ 6500 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 11.5:1
  • Transmission: 6-speed

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Diamond steel
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm KYB fork; 5.1 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable KYB shock; 5.1 inches
  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
  • Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50
  • Tires: Pirelli Phantom Sportcomp
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
  • Front brakes: 282mm discs w/ 4-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ Nissin caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 55.3 inches
  • Rake: 25.0 degrees
  • Trail: 3.5 inches
  • Seat height: 32.9 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 58 mpg
  • Curb weight: 410 pounds
  • Color: Radical White/Rapid Red

2020 Yamaha XSR700 Price: $8499 MSRP

 

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

